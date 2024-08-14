Jon Voight’s Net Worth

Jon Voight, an American actor, has an impressive net worth of $55 million. Throughout his illustrious career, Voight has garnered widespread acclaim for his performances and has earned numerous awards, including an Academy Award. His journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by a range of iconic roles and memorable films.

Early Life

Jon Voight was born on December 29, 1938, in Yonkers, New York, into a Catholic family. He grew up alongside two brothers, one of whom became a volcanologist at Penn State, while the other, Chip Taylor, pursued a successful career as a singer-songwriter. Voight’s interest in acting was sparked during high school, where he participated in school musicals. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Catholic University of America in 1960 before moving to New York City to chase his acting dreams.

Jon Voight Career

Voight’s acting career took off in the 1960s with television roles in shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Naked City,” and “The Defenders.” His talent quickly became evident, leading to Broadway performances, including his role in “A View From the Bridge” in 1965.

In 1967, Voight made his film debut with a comedic role in “Fearless Frank,” but it was his performance in the 1969 film “Midnight Cowboy” that truly catapulted him to fame. Voight starred as a male prostitute in the controversial yet groundbreaking film, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. “Midnight Cowboy” won the Oscar for Best Picture and remains the only X-rated film to ever achieve this honor. The film was also a commercial success, grossing nearly $45 million on a $3.2 million budget.

The 1970s saw Voight continue his ascent with leading roles in films such as “Catch-22,” “The Revolutionary,” and “Deliverance,” the latter of which received critical acclaim and several award nominations. Voight’s portrayal of Stanley Kowalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire” further solidified his reputation as a versatile actor.

Voight’s career reached new heights with his role in the 1978 film “Coming Home,” where he played a paralyzed Vietnam War veteran. His performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Voight continued to impress with roles in films like “The Champ” and “The All-American Boy,” showcasing his range and depth as an actor.

In the 1980s, Voight appeared in films such as “Runaway Train,” for which he received another Academy Award nomination, and “Desert Bloom.” The 1990s marked a return to television for Voight, with roles in made-for-TV movies and a memorable guest appearance on “Seinfeld” as himself. He also starred in notable films like “Heat,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Anaconda,” and “The Rainmaker.”

As the decade closed, Voight demonstrated his versatility with roles in “Enemy of the State,” “The General,” and “Varsity Blues,” where he played a high school football coach. The 2000s saw Voight continue to take on significant roles in films like “Pearl Harbor,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (where he starred alongside his daughter Angelina Jolie), “Zoolander,” and “Ali.”

Voight’s later career included appearances in popular films like “National Treasure,” “Glory Road,” and “Transformers.” He also gained recognition for his role as the antagonist in the seventh season of the TV series “24.” In 2013, Voight joined the cast of the TV series “Ray Donovan,” further cementing his status as a Hollywood legend.

Personal Life

Jon Voight’s personal life has been marked by his outspoken political views, which have evolved significantly over the years. In his youth, Voight was an anti-war activist during the Vietnam era and supported President John F. Kennedy. However, by 2008, Voight had shifted to a strong Republican stance, expressing his distaste for the Democratic Party and President Barack Obama.

Voight became a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, endorsing him as the answer to America’s prayers. In 2019, Voight even declared Trump the best president since Abraham Lincoln in a series of Twitter videos.

Jon Voight Relationships

Jon Voight’s first marriage was to actress Lauri Peters in 1962, but the couple divorced in 1967. His second marriage was to actress Marcheline Bertrand in 1971, with whom he had two children, Angelina Jolie and James Haven, both of whom became actors. Voight and Bertrand divorced in 1980, and although he has had relationships with several celebrities since, Voight never remarried.

Real Estate

In 1995, Jon Voight purchased a 3.3-acre property in Beverly Hills for $1.3 million. In August 2019, he listed the property for sale with an asking price of $19.75 million. The gated property features an expansive yard, nearly the size of a professional soccer field.

Jon Voight Net Worth

