JOOTRH Elevated to National Parastatal Status

The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has officially been upgraded to a Level C5 parastatal, a status previously reserved for public universities.

The announcement was made today by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, during a visit to the Kisumu-based facility. He said the move marks a new chapter for the hospital, bringing both expanded privileges and greater responsibilities.

“You are no longer a county government hospital,” Dr. Oluga told the hospital’s management, urging them to adopt the discipline and vision expected of a national institution. He said the elevation was aimed at not only raising the hospital’s prestige but also attracting and retaining skilled health workers to improve clinical outcomes.

The PS revealed that the National Treasury plans to phase out tax-based funding for national referral hospitals within five years, making financial sustainability critical. “Revenue is a key pillar in our hospital reform,” he said, encouraging JOOTRH to innovate in its operations.

Dr. Oluga challenged the hospital to strengthen clinical research by initiating its own studies and to embed grant writing into its strategy to secure funding. He also urged the hospital to establish a modern simulation centre to train health workers and generate income.

Beyond finances, the PS stressed the need for a people-first strategy that prioritizes staff, patients, and the community. He emphasized stronger clinical governance, patient safety, and effective follow-up care. He also called for more community engagement to address preventable diseases that continue to burden the hospital.

Dr. Oluga further challenged specialists and consultants at the hospital to mentor junior staff and build capacity across the health system. He announced that a new board will be in place by the end of the month to guide the hospital’s new direction.

“This facility is expected to change the story of health in this region,” Dr. Oluga said, setting high expectations for JOOTRH’s future as a centre of excellence in healthcare, research, and community service.