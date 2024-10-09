Jordana Brewster Siblings: All About Isabella Brewster

Jordana Brewster is an American actress best known for her role as Mia Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

She began her career in soap operas, notably All My Children and As the World Turns.

Brewster graduated from Yale University in 2003 and has appeared in various films and TV shows, including Dallas and Chuck.

She was married to producer Andrew Form from 2007 until their divorce in 2020 and has two sons.

Siblings

Brewster has one sibling, a younger sister named Isabella Brewster.

Jordana’s younger sister, Isabella, has also made her mark in the industry as a businesswoman.

She co-founded the fashion and lifestyle brand Brewster & Co., focusing on women’s accessories.

Isabella has been involved in various entrepreneurial ventures and is known for her keen sense of style.

Career

Brewster’s career spans various roles in television and film, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

She began her acting journey in 1995 with All My Children, followed by a significant role in As the World Turns from 1995 to 2001, where she played Nikki Munson.

Her film career launched with The Faculty in 1998, where she portrayed Delilah Profitt, gaining wider recognition.

Brewster’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Mia Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise, starting with the original film in 2001.

This role not only marked a turning point in her career but also led to her reprising the character in several sequels, including Fast & Furious in 2009 and Furious 7 in 2015.

Also Read: Daddy Yankee Siblings: A Closer Look at Melvin Ayala and Nomar Ayala

In addition to her film work, Brewster has made notable appearances on television. She starred in series like Chuck from 2008 to 2009 and Dallas from 2012 to 2014.

More recently, she appeared in the action-comedy series Lethal Weapon, which aired from 2016 to 2019.

Throughout her career, she has taken on diverse roles across various genres, including horror with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and action-comedy with D.E.B.S.

Despite her rising fame, Brewster prioritized her education, graduating from Yale University with a degree in English in 2003.

Awards and accolades

Brewster has received several nominations throughout her career, reflecting her impact in the entertainment industry.

She garnered a nomination for Outstanding Teen Performer at the 1997 Soap Opera Digest Awards for her role as Nikki Munson in As the World Turns.

Her work in film has also been recognized; she received nominations for Teen Choice Awards for her performances in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and multiple entries in The Fast and the Furious franchise, particularly for Fast & Furious (2009) and Fast Five (2011).

In addition to these accolades, Brewster has been featured in various “sexiest women” lists by magazines like Maxim, where she was ranked among the top 100 several times between 2005 and 2011, highlighting her public image and appeal.

Personal life

Brewster was previously married to film producer Andrew Form.

They met on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and married on May 6, 2007.

The couple has two sons, Julian Brewster-Form, born on September 10, 2013, and Rowan Brewster-Form, born on June 9, 2016.

Both children were welcomed via gestational surrogacy after Brewster faced challenges with fertility.

Brewster and Form finalized their divorce in June 2021.

Shortly after, she began a relationship with Mason Morfit, the CEO of ValueAct Capital, and they married on September 3, 2022.