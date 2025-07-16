José María de Tavira Siblings: Get to Know Pedro de Tavira Egurrola

José María de Tavira Bianchi, born on September 27, 1983, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a distinguished Mexican actor and producer whose career spans film, television, and theater.

The son of renowned Mexican theater director Luis de Tavira and Argentine actress Rosa María Bianchi, he was immersed in the arts from a young age, shaping his path as a performer.

With a natural flair for acting, he began his career as a child and has since become a prominent figure in the Mexican entertainment industry.

His work reflects a deep connection to his family’s artistic legacy, and he continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic range across various mediums.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

José has two siblings, a brother named Julián de Tavira and a stepbrother, Pedro de Tavira Egurrola, who is also involved in the arts.

However, less information is publicly available about their career compared to their famous brother.

Additionally, José María is the cousin of Marina de Tavira, an Academy Award-nominated actress known for her role in Roma (2018).

Also Read: Meghan Trainor Siblings: Get to Know Ryan Trainor and Justin Trainor

Career

Tavira’s career began at age seven with a role in a stage adaptation of Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s Clotilde en su casa, followed by a performance in Jubileo in 1994.

His film debut came in 1998, playing the young Alejandro Murrieta in The Mask of Zorro, a role that marked his entry into international cinema.

After honing his craft at Royal Holloway, University of London, where he studied drama for three years, he returned to Mexico and starred in films like Cansada de besar sapos (2006) and Arráncame la vida (2008), where he portrayed Carlos Vives.

His filmography includes notable works such as Amar a morir (2009), The Imperialists Are Still Alive! (2010), and Como novio de pueblo (2019).

On television, he made his debut in Niño Santo (2011) and gained recognition for playing Antonio Bethancourt in Rosario Tijeras (2016).

In 2024, he joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Midnight Family, a Spanish-language medical drama, showcasing his ability to tackle diverse roles.

His theater work includes acclaimed productions like La Desobediencia de Marte and The Heart of the Matter, and he has ventured into producing, co-directing the short film 100 metros (2008) with his brother Julián de Tavira.