Josh Charles is an accomplished American actor best known for his memorable roles in television dramas and comedies. From his breakout performance in Dead Poets Society to his critically acclaimed portrayal of Will Gardner on The Good Wife, Charles has built a successful career spanning film, television, and theater.

As of 2026, Josh Charles has an estimated net worth of $12 million, earned through decades of acting, directing, and entertainment industry work.

Josh Charles Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth September 15, 1971 Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland

Early Life and Education

Josh Charles was born Joshua Aaron Charles on September 15, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland.

He developed an interest in performing at an early age and began appearing in comedy productions when he was just nine years old. During his teenage years, he attended New York’s renowned Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Center, where many future stars received training.

Charles later studied at the Baltimore School for the Arts, where he shared classrooms with future stars Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Film Career Beginnings

Charles made his film debut in 1988 when he appeared in Hairspray, directed by fellow Baltimore native John Waters.

His breakthrough came a year later when he starred alongside Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke in the acclaimed drama Dead Poets Society.

The film became a major success and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, helping establish Charles as a rising young actor.

Expanding His Film Résumé

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Charles appeared in a variety of films, including:

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

Threesome

S.W.A.T.

Four Brothers

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Mothers’ Instinct

His versatility allowed him to move comfortably between dramas, thrillers, comedies, and independent productions.

Sports Night Brings Television Success

One of Charles’ earliest major television successes came with the ABC comedy-drama Sports Night.

From 1998 to 2000, he starred as sports anchor Dan Rydell, a role that earned widespread praise. Though the series lasted only two seasons, it developed a devoted following and remains one of creator Aaron Sorkin’s most celebrated works.

The role significantly boosted Charles’ reputation in television.

Career-Defining Role in The Good Wife

Charles reached a new level of fame in 2009 when he joined the cast of CBS legal drama The Good Wife.

He portrayed attorney Will Gardner, one of the show’s central characters and a fan favorite throughout its run.

His performance earned:

Two Primetime Emmy Award nominations

A Golden Globe nomination

Multiple Critics Choice and industry award nominations

Charles remained with the series until one of television’s most shocking character exits during the fifth season. He later returned for the series finale.

In addition to acting, he directed several episodes of the show, further expanding his professional portfolio.

Continued Television Success

After The Good Wife, Charles continued landing major television roles.

His notable projects include:

Masters of Sex

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Law & Order True Crime

Away

The Power

The Veil

The Handmaid’s Tale

He also earned praise for portraying Daniel Hersl in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries We Own This City.

Broadway

Charles expanded his career into Broadway when he appeared in the stage production of Straight White Men in 2018.

His performance earned a Drama League Award nomination and demonstrated his ability to succeed in both screen and live theater environments.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Charles has received numerous honors and nominations.

His achievements include:

Primetime Emmy nominations for The Good Wife

Golden Globe nomination for The Good Wife

People’s Choice Award win

Critics Choice Television Award nominations

Screen Actors Guild Award ensemble nominations

Recognition for Sports Night, Inside Amy Schumer, and We Own This City

His work consistently receives praise from both audiences and critics.

Personal Life

Josh married ballet dancer and author Sophie Flack in September 2013.

The couple has two children together, a son born in 2014 and a daughter born in 2018.

Charles remains closely connected to his hometown of Baltimore and is a devoted supporter of the city’s sports teams, including the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.

Real Estate Investments

In 2017, Charles purchased a luxury condominium in New York City’s Greenwich Village for approximately $6.3 million.

The residence features:

Three bedrooms

Four bathrooms

A chef’s kitchen

Formal dining areas

Expansive living spaces

The property represents one of the most significant assets in his investment portfolio.

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