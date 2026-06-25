Josh Charles is an accomplished American actor best known for his memorable roles in television dramas and comedies. From his breakout performance in Dead Poets Society to his critically acclaimed portrayal of Will Gardner on The Good Wife, Charles has built a successful career spanning film, television, and theater.
As of 2026, Josh Charles has an estimated net worth of $12 million, earned through decades of acting, directing, and entertainment industry work.
|Josh Charles Net Worth
|$12 Million
|Date of Birth
|September 15, 1971
|Place of Birth
|Baltimore, Maryland
Early Life and Education
Josh Charles was born Joshua Aaron Charles on September 15, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland.
He developed an interest in performing at an early age and began appearing in comedy productions when he was just nine years old. During his teenage years, he attended New York’s renowned Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Center, where many future stars received training.
Charles later studied at the Baltimore School for the Arts, where he shared classrooms with future stars Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Film Career Beginnings
Charles made his film debut in 1988 when he appeared in Hairspray, directed by fellow Baltimore native John Waters.
His breakthrough came a year later when he starred alongside Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke in the acclaimed drama Dead Poets Society.
The film became a major success and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, helping establish Charles as a rising young actor.
Expanding His Film Résumé
Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Charles appeared in a variety of films, including:
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
- Threesome
- S.W.A.T.
- Four Brothers
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Mothers’ Instinct
His versatility allowed him to move comfortably between dramas, thrillers, comedies, and independent productions.
Sports Night Brings Television Success
One of Charles’ earliest major television successes came with the ABC comedy-drama Sports Night.
From 1998 to 2000, he starred as sports anchor Dan Rydell, a role that earned widespread praise. Though the series lasted only two seasons, it developed a devoted following and remains one of creator Aaron Sorkin’s most celebrated works.
The role significantly boosted Charles’ reputation in television.
Career-Defining Role in The Good Wife
Charles reached a new level of fame in 2009 when he joined the cast of CBS legal drama The Good Wife.
He portrayed attorney Will Gardner, one of the show’s central characters and a fan favorite throughout its run.
His performance earned:
- Two Primetime Emmy Award nominations
- A Golden Globe nomination
- Multiple Critics Choice and industry award nominations
Charles remained with the series until one of television’s most shocking character exits during the fifth season. He later returned for the series finale.
In addition to acting, he directed several episodes of the show, further expanding his professional portfolio.
Continued Television Success
After The Good Wife, Charles continued landing major television roles.
His notable projects include:
- Masters of Sex
- Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Law & Order True Crime
- Away
- The Power
- The Veil
- The Handmaid’s Tale
He also earned praise for portraying Daniel Hersl in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries We Own This City.
Broadway
Charles expanded his career into Broadway when he appeared in the stage production of Straight White Men in 2018.
His performance earned a Drama League Award nomination and demonstrated his ability to succeed in both screen and live theater environments.
Awards and Recognition
Throughout his career, Charles has received numerous honors and nominations.
His achievements include:
- Primetime Emmy nominations for The Good Wife
- Golden Globe nomination for The Good Wife
- People’s Choice Award win
- Critics Choice Television Award nominations
- Screen Actors Guild Award ensemble nominations
- Recognition for Sports Night, Inside Amy Schumer, and We Own This City
His work consistently receives praise from both audiences and critics.
Personal Life
Josh married ballet dancer and author Sophie Flack in September 2013.
The couple has two children together, a son born in 2014 and a daughter born in 2018.
Charles remains closely connected to his hometown of Baltimore and is a devoted supporter of the city’s sports teams, including the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens.
Real Estate Investments
In 2017, Charles purchased a luxury condominium in New York City’s Greenwich Village for approximately $6.3 million.
The residence features:
- Three bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- A chef’s kitchen
- Formal dining areas
- Expansive living spaces
The property represents one of the most significant assets in his investment portfolio.
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