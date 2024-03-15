Jowie Files Notice to Appeal Conviction, Death Sentence 

Murder convict Joseph Jowie Irungu Friday filed a notice of appeal against his conviction and death sentence over the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

“Take notice that Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie appeals to the Court of Appeal against the decisions of the Honourable Lady Justice Grace Nzioka whereby the Appellant was convicted of Murder and sentenced to death on 13th March, 2024,” read the notice by his advocate Andrew Muge.

The notice indicates that the appeal is against the conviction and sentence.

Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie was March 13 sentenced to death for the murder of Kimani in September 2018.

Justice Grace Nzioka delivered the sentence at the Milimani law courts.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the horrific murder of Monica Kimani was “intentional.”

“It was not a defensive act. It was not out of provocation. It was planned, intended and executed,” ruled Justice Nzioka.

Jowie was last month found guilty of the murder of Kimani, who was brutally killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to establish Jowie’s culpability beyond a reasonable doubt.

Former TV news anchor Jacque Maribe, who was charged alongside Jowie, was however acquitted of the murder charge, with the judge stating that the count of murder was not the proper charge that the prosecution would have preferred against her.

On February 13, the ODPP however said it is appealing against a decision to acquit Maribe in the murder of Kimani.

The DPP in its notice of appeal said they are dissatisfied with the decision of trial judge Nzioka that acquited Maribe in the murder case and they will appeal part of the judgment that set her free.