JSC To Review Petitions Against CJ Koome, Supreme Court Judges

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has confirmed its readiness to handle petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Martha Koome and six other Supreme Court judges.

JSC Vice Chairperson Isaac Ruto, on January 16, 2025, acknowledged receiving a petition filed by lawyer Nelson Havi, which names Chief Justice Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Supreme Court Judges Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko.

Ruto stated that the JSC would review the allegations presented in the petitions and make recommendations to President William Ruto based on their merit.

“The JSC acknowledges receipt of a petition dated January 10, 2025, filed by Nelson Havi against the said judges of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Ruto noted in a statement.

Havi’s petition accuses the judges of misconduct, corruption, and misbehavior. The JSC assured the public that it would handle the complaints in line with the Fair Administrative Action Act and the rule of law while maintaining its commitment to judicial independence and accountability.

In addition to the Supreme Court cases, Ruto revealed that the JSC had also received petitions against High Court Justice Alfred Mabeya. These complaints, filed by Havi and Cytonn Kenya CEO Edwin Dande, allege gross misconduct and misbehavior.

Chief Justice Koome dismissed the petition against her, stating she has no intention of stepping down before completing her tenure. “I was appointed to serve a full tenure, and you have not given me valid reasons why I should resign,” Koome asserted.

The JSC, which comprises 11 commissioners and the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary as Secretary, will deliberate on the petitions. Since Chief Justice Koome is among those named, she will not participate in the proceedings, which will be chaired by Vice Chairperson Isaac Ruto.