Jubilee Party To Hold Special National Delegates Convention In Nairobi This Month

The Jubilee Party has announced plans to hold a Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) later this month as part of ongoing efforts to reorganize and strengthen the former ruling party.

In a notice dated August 5, 2025, Party Leader and former President Uhuru Kenyatta said the convention will be held at the Jockey Club in Nairobi.

“Pursuant to Article 8.1 and 10.1 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, 21 days’ notice is hereby issued for a Special National Delegates Convention to be held at the Jockey Club, Nairobi, Kenya,” read the official notice.

According to the party, the convention will receive a status report from the National Executive Committee (NEC), review and approve party policies, and discuss other key matters affecting the party.

This development follows a National Executive Committee meeting chaired virtually by Kenyatta at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi, marking a key step in Jubilee’s revival after months of leadership wrangles and court battles.

It was the first NEC meeting held since the conclusion of multiple legal disputes that had threatened the party’s stability. During the session, NEC members reviewed ongoing programmes and laid out plans to restructure party operations across the country.

“The meeting deliberated on key issues affecting the party, including a comprehensive review of party affairs, progress made on ongoing programmes, and strategic plans for reinvigorating the party’s structures and operations,” read a statement issued by the party.

Jubilee’s Deputy Secretary General Pauline Njoroge described the meeting as “crucial” and said it marked a significant moment for the party to reaffirm its vision, unity, and role in the national opposition space.

She added that the party remains focused on advocating for the rights and welfare of Kenyans, especially in light of shifting political dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The planned NDC comes amid growing signs of renewed political activity within the opposition and efforts by former Azimio la Umoja allies to regroup.

Despite maintaining a low political profile since leaving office, Kenyatta has expressed commitment to keeping Jubilee relevant in the country’s politics. The party has also pledged to engage more with grassroots supporters and re-establish its presence on the national stage.

On July 1, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties officially confirmed Kenyatta as the party leader in a gazette notice, putting to rest a protracted leadership battle involving a rival faction led by nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega.

The rival group had attempted to remove Kenyatta’s allies from the party leadership, claiming they had been lawfully replaced through internal processes. However, the registrar’s confirmation solidified Kenyatta’s leadership and cleared the way for the party’s reorganization.