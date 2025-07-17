Judiciary Condemns Attacks On Judges Over Bail Rulings

The Judiciary has expressed deep concern over increasing attacks on judicial officers, particularly in relation to bail and bond decisions.

In a statement released Thursday, Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Secretary Winfridah Makoya said the recent wave of criticism followed rulings made by judges at the Nanyuki and Kahawa Law Courts.

“It is in this context that the commission expresses grave concerns over the escalating trend of public vilification and unwarranted personal attacks directed at judicial officers in the discharge of their judicial functions,” said Makoya.

She explained that the decisions were made in accordance with the Constitution, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Judiciary’s Bail and Bond Policy Guidelines.

Makoya warned that the attacks not only misrepresent the judiciary’s role but also pose a threat to judicial independence and erode public confidence in the justice system.

She encouraged anyone dissatisfied with court rulings to pursue legal channels such as appeals or review applications, instead of resorting to personal attacks.

Makoya also noted that security will be enhanced for judiciary staff.