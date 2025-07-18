Judiciary Cries Foul Over Sh20.75 Billion Budget Cut

The Judiciary has raised alarm over a massive Sh20.75 billion budget shortfall that it says is crippling the delivery of justice in Kenya.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya made the plea during a presentation of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) for the 2023/2024 financial year before the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights.

Mokaya said despite limited funds, the Judiciary had achieved significant milestones — including expanding High Court stations to 46 out of 47 counties and resolving over 509,000 cases, marking a 99% clearance rate.

However, she warned of growing financial strain.

“The Judiciary received only Sh22.42 billion against a requirement of Sh43.17 billion, leaving a 48% deficit,” she said.

Mokaya urged that the Judiciary’s budget be increased to 3% of the national budget to ensure smooth operations.

But her request was met with criticism from Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who demanded accountability.

“The Chief Registrar must show financial prudence on what has already been disbursed, seal all avenues of wastage, and stop corruption within the Judiciary before asking for more money. Kenyan taxpayers deserve accountability,” he said.

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina commended the Judiciary for attaining gender parity in its workforce, describing it as “a significant milestone” in promoting inclusivity and equity.

Committee Chair Senator Wakili Hilary Sigei questioned what measures the Judiciary is taking to tackle issues affecting children and women, especially in Homa Bay, Bomet, and Narok counties.

“The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics paints a very bad picture of the situation in these counties. What is the Judiciary doing to protect our children and women from defilement, early marriage, and gender-based violence?” he asked.