Juicy J Net Worth

Juicy J, an acclaimed American rapper, songwriter, and record producer, boasts a net worth of $20 million. He gained fame as a founding member of the influential rap group Three 6 Mafia and has enjoyed significant success as a solo artist. In addition to his musical career, Juicy J has made notable strides in the business side of the industry, including owning a record label and working as an A&R representative.

Early Life

Jordan Michael Houston, known professionally as Juicy J, was born on April 5, 1975, in Memphis, Tennessee. He grew up with his older brother, Patrick Earl Houston, who later gained recognition as the rapper Project Pat. From a young age, Jordan was captivated by the business aspects of the music industry, diligently studying topics like music marketing, publishing, and royalties. By the time he was in the 11th grade, he was already crafting lyrics for his own rap songs.

Juicy J Career

Juicy J’s career took off in 1991 when he co-founded Three 6 Mafia alongside DJ Paul, Lord Infamous, Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo, and Koopsta Knicca. The group navigated through various record labels before releasing their debut album, “Music Stylez,” which marked the start of their impactful presence in hip-hop, culminating in six albums.

In 2002, Juicy J launched his solo career with the release of his first album, “Chronicles of the Juice Man.” Four years later, Three 6 Mafia won an Academy Award for their song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” By 2009, Juicy J released his second solo album, “Hustle Till I Die,” and began shifting his focus more towards his solo endeavors. This period saw him collaborating with prominent artists like Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and Yelawolf.

In 2013, Juicy J released his third studio album, “Stay Trippy,” featuring the hit single “Bandz a Make Her Dance.” He continued to collaborate with high-profile artists such as Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry and produced a series of mixtapes, further solidifying his solo career.

Juicy J Business

Beyond music, Juicy J ventured into the business world, making a strategic investment in the bottled water company CORE Hydration. Although initially uncertain about the investment’s potential, it proved to be highly lucrative. CORE Hydration was later acquired by Keurig Dr. Pepper for $525 million in a deal valued at $435 million after tax benefits. While Juicy J has not disclosed the exact number of shares he owned, he referred to it as “the best investment” he ever made, suggesting a significant financial gain from the acquisition.

Real Estate

In 2007, Juicy J purchased a property in Sherman Oaks, California, for $2 million. The Tuscan-style home spans 5,610 square feet and was originally listed at $2.149 million. Juicy J successfully negotiated the price down before acquiring it. The property had recently undergone renovations, featuring a cathedral-style entry, French doors, and a pool/spa with a waterfall. The house’s prime location offers breathtaking views of the surrounding canyons, adding to its appeal.

Personal Life

Juicy J married his long-time girlfriend Regina Perera in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child two years later, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Juicy J Net Worth

