Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    KAA Appoints Nicholas Bodo As Acting Managing Director

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    KAA Appoints Nicholas Bodo As Acting Managing Director

    The Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) has named Nicholas Bodo, an executive in the Ministry of Transport, as its Acting Managing Director.

    This decision follows the re-advertisement of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer position on December 24, 2024.

    KAA Chairman Caleb Kositany announced the interim appointment on December 31, 2024, stating, “To ensure a smooth transition, the Board has appointed Nicholas Bodo as Acting Managing Director, effective immediately.”

    Bodo currently serves as the Director of Air Services at the Ministry of Transport.

    However, the re-advertisement of the MD/CEO position has sparked criticism from legal experts, who have termed the move unconstitutional.

    A group of lawyers argued that the decision undermines transparency and due process, casting doubts on the legality and fairness of the recruitment process.

    “This re-advertisement blatantly disregards principles of accountability and merit-based selection as outlined in the Constitution,” the lawyers said in a statement.

    KAA has not yet responded to these allegations, but the controversy has added to ongoing scrutiny over leadership transitions within state agencies.

    Bodo was appointed Acting Director-General of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority in 2022 following a court order blocking the appointment of Emile Nguza Arao over allegations of abuse of office and financial misappropriation.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.