Kakamega police shoot and kill suspect in failed robbery at hotel

A suspect was on Monday shot and killed in a failed robbery at a hotel in Kakamega Town.

Police said they received a distress call from the Ampel Hotel, located near Bukhungu Stadium, reporting an ongoing robbery.

This was on Monday at about 3 am. A team on patrol rushed to the scene and found three suspects who had held a guard on duty hostage who had broken the front door of the facility and started to steal valuables.

They had grabbed a 32-inch television set, eight sufurias, two curtains, and some alcohol.

It was then that police pursued the suspects into a nearby bush and confronted one of them, shooting him dead. Police said one suspect surrendered while a third one escaped.

Two pangas and a metal rod used in the incident were recovered. The stolen items were also recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Nyeri Town, police shot and injured a member of a gang that was robbing a female cleaner on the streets.

The suspect had also stabbed one of the officers who responded to the robbery scene. Police said they arrested three suspects in the drama. It was later established the cleaner had also been stabbed and wounded in the right palm in the robbery drama.

The police officer, the victim lady and the injured suspect were rushed to PGH Nyeri County Referral Hospital where they were admitted in fair but stable condition.

Police said the other two suspects were booked at a local station pending processing and arraignment.

A sword, two mobile phones and three spent cartridges were recovered at the scene, police said.

Police said they had intensified operations in the town to address concerns of armed robberies at large.