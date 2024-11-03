Kalonzo Musyoka Insists President Ruto Will Be A One-Term Leader

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has once again declared that President William Ruto will not secure a second term in office.

Speaking during a gathering in Machakos, Kalonzo criticized Ruto’s administration, claiming it has failed to address critical issues affecting Kenyans.

“The time has come for change,” Kalonzo said, urging the Machakos residents to rally behind him as he gears up for a potential presidential run.

“When we say Ruto will be a one-term president, some people doubt us, but times have changed. Your vote now matters, and Kenyans should hold onto hope for a better future.”

Accompanying Kalonzo was former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who expressed regret for previously supporting Ruto.

Waititu accused the current administration of failing its supporters and pledged to back Kalonzo’s presidential ambitions.

“This government has brought suffering to those who voted for it,” Waititu asserted, emphasizing his commitment to Kalonzo’s cause.

Kalonzo has recently aligned himself with other opposition figures, including Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, following internal divisions within the Azimio coalition.

Ndegwa Njiru, a lawyer for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, hinted at a potential alliance with Kalonzo.

Addressing a crowd in Kirinyaga at an event also attended by Gachagua, Njiru suggested collaboration plans for forming the next government.

“We need to get organized,” Njiru said. “We will engage Rigathi Gachagua and seek support from friends, including Kalonzo, who stood by his principles. Together, we aim to build the next administration.”

He further noted that a partnership between Gachagua and Kalonzo could be instrumental in securing a win, indicating a shift in political alliances as the country gears up for the next election cycle.