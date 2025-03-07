Kalonzo Terms Ruto-Raila MoU As Betrayal to Kenyans

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has strongly criticized the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), calling it a betrayal of Kenyans.

The MoU, which was signed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, March 7, 2025, outlines a ten-point agenda aimed at fostering inclusivity and addressing key national concerns. However, Kalonzo dismissed the agreement, insisting that it does not serve the interests of Kenyans.

“What has come out of KICC today is the biggest BETRAYAL of Kenyans. The People’s Loyal Coalition will NEVER betray Kenyans for temporary comfort,” Kalonzo said.

During the signing ceremony, President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report. He emphasized the government’s dedication to inclusivity in governance, economic empowerment, and social equity.

“We, the leaders of Kenya Kwanza and ODM, commit to implementing the NADCO report to address key national issues, including the cost of living, youth unemployment, and gender inclusion. We also pledge to foster inclusivity in governance and development, protect and strengthen devolution, invest in creating opportunities for the youth, uphold integrity in leadership, and safeguard the right to peaceful assembly,” Ruto said.

The MoU builds upon the National Dialogue Committee formed in 2023, which was tasked with resolving critical issues affecting the country. As part of the agreement, Ruto and Odinga pledged to work together to ensure fair resource allocation, strengthen devolution, and create economic opportunities for young people.

Ruto also highlighted his government’s plan to manage national debt and enhance financial accountability. He stressed the importance of transparency and responsible borrowing, promising an audit of past debts to ensure fiscal discipline.

“Jobs, wealth, enterprise opportunities, and social services must be provided within an environment that is free, open, democratic, and competitive. We move forward with a shared commitment—not only to doing the right things for our nation but also to ensuring they are done right,” Ruto stated.

The president further assured Kenyans of his administration’s commitment to fighting corruption, eliminating wastage of public resources, and upholding the rule of law. He reiterated that government officials must respect judicial decisions and safeguard the rights of all citizens.

Odinga echoed Ruto’s sentiments, emphasizing the need to protect Kenya’s sovereignty and address concerns such as enforced disappearances. The opposition leader has previously entered into political agreements, including the 2018 handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, which reshaped the country’s political landscape.