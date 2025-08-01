Kalonzo’s Party Officially Changes Name To Wiper Patriotic Front

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s party has officially changed its name from Wiper Democratic Movement to Wiper Patriotic Front.

The announcement came after Kalonzo visited the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties on Friday to receive the new registration certificate, marking the completion of the formal process.

“The change of name has taken a while, but now we understand the required steps. They had to publish the notice in the gazette, and allow time for any objections—but since none were raised, we are happy to officially unveil our new name: Wiper Patriotic Front,” said Kalonzo.

He had earlier hinted at the rebrand on July 1, 2025, during a tour of the Ukambani region, saying the new identity was aimed at giving the party a national outlook and appealing to the youth.

“The party now has a new face – Wiper is going national. The new name will be Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) so that our Gen Z are fully included,” he said.

Kalonzo added that the party will soon begin nationwide preparations to field candidates across the country, positioning WPF as a youthful and forward-looking movement.

“This is the party of the future. The party of the youth,” he stated.