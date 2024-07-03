Kamala Harris Siblings: Meet Maya Harris Who is a Top Lawyer, TV Commentator

Kamala Harris is the 49th and current Vice President of the United States, serving under President Joe Biden since 2021.

She is the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to hold the office.

As Vice President, Harris has worked to advance opportunity, deliver for families and protect fundamental freedoms.

She has led efforts on issues like reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, voting rights and climate change.

Harris has also represented the U.S. abroad, meeting with over 150 world leaders to strengthen global alliances.

She has had a distinguished career prior to becoming Vice President, serving as Attorney General of California and a U.S. Senator from California.

Harris has a reputation as a tough questioner and advocate for progressive policies.

She was also a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before becoming Biden’s running mate.

Siblings

Kamala has one sibling, her younger sister Maya Harris.

Maya is Kamala’s younger sister, born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and Montreal.

Maya had her first child, daughter Meena Harris, at the age of 17. She went on to graduate high school with honors while pregnant.

Maya is a lawyer, public policy advocate and television commentator.

She has a law degree from Stanford Law School. During Kamala’s 2020 presidential campaign, Maya served as the campaign chairwoman, providing crucial support and advice.

Maya has remained a close advisor and advocate for her sister Kamala, especially after she became Vice President in 2021.

The strong bond and lifelong support between the Harris sisters has been a key part of Kamala’s personal and political journey.

Before politics

After graduating from law school in 1989, Harris became a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California.

In 1998, she was recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, where she became the chief of the Career Criminal Division.

In 2000, Harris took a job at the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office, representing child abuse and neglect cases in the Family and Children’s Services Division.

In 2002, she was elected District Attorney of San Francisco, becoming the first person of color to hold that position.

As San Francisco DA, Harris developed a reputation as a tough prosecutor who advocated for progressive criminal justice reforms.

In 2010, she was elected California Attorney General, becoming the first woman, first African American and first South Asian American to hold that office.

So prior to entering politics, Harris built an extensive career as a prosecutor, rising to become the top law enforcement official in both San Francisco and the entire state of California.

Political career

Harris began her political career in 1994 when California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown appointed her to the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and later to the California Medical Assistance Commission.

In 2010, she was elected California Attorney General, becoming the first woman, first African American, and first South Asian American to hold that office.

As Attorney General, Harris fought for a larger amount in a national mortgage settlement, securing $20 billion for California homeowners.

She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016, becoming just the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to win a Senate seat.

In the Senate, Harris became known for her sharp questioning of Trump administration officials during confirmation hearings.

She launched a campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in January 2019, but withdrew from the race in December 2019.

In August 2020, Joe Biden selected Harris as his running mate, and they were elected President and Vice President in November 2020.