Kandara Woman Arrested With Sh6.7 Million Worth Of Bhang

A woman in Kandara, Murang’a County has been arrested after she was found in possession of bhang worth Sh6.7 million.

In a statement released on Friday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives arrested Eunice Wangui Kimani following a tip-off from members of the public.

“The arrest took place at her residence in Kandara, Murang’a County, where a search led to the recovery of 13 gunny bags filled with bhang weighing 225kgs with an estimated street value of Sh6.7 million,” read the DCI statement.

Detectives also recovered packaging materials believed to be used for distributing the illegal drugs, suggesting the presence of a well-organized trafficking network.

Eunice is currently in police custody as detectives process her for arraignment.

The seized bhang has been securely stored as evidence.