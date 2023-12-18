Kanye West Returns To Instagram After Eight-Month Hiatus

Kanye West has re-entered the Instagram scene, marking his return after an eight-month hiatus during which he deactivated his account.

The unexpected move occurred in the early hours of Sunday (December 17), surprising his nearly 19 million followers.

As of the latest update, Kanye West’s Instagram profile remains void of any posts, and he is currently following only one individual—Justin Laboy.

The artist’s sudden return has triggered speculation that it may be linked to the promotion of his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The last time Kanye deactivated his Instagram was in April of this year, where he shared an image of the account cancellation form before temporarily stepping away from the platform.

While his departure was not accompanied by a detailed explanation, it is believed that his reactivation may be tied to the imminent release of new music.

This recent social media comeback follows a pattern of Kanye’s intermittent presence on Instagram.

Previously, he deactivated his account in October 2018 and again in September 2020, with the latter move influenced by the backlash surrounding his Saturday Night Live performance and public support for Donald Trump, symbolized by wearing a red MAGA hat.

In October 2022, Instagram suspended Kanye West due to antisemitic remarks, and later in December 2022, he faced suspension from Twitter at the hands of his friend Elon Musk after posting a controversial image containing a Swastika.

While Kanye had previously considered a 2024 presidential run, recent reports suggest a change of heart.

The rapper is said to have distanced himself from the idea, opting to focus on his personal life, including his wife, Bianca Censori, and their family.

The decision to step back from political aspirations is attributed to internal conflicts within the campaign staff and the unfavorable turn of events.

Reflecting on his current priorities, Kanye West expressed his desire for a private life, stating, “Right now, I am living my life—concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it. I just want to be left alone.”