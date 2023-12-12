Kanye West Announces New Album “Vultures” with Ty Dolla $ign, Set To Release On December 15

Kanye West has made headlines by revealing the imminent release of his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The joint project, titled “Vultures,” is scheduled to drop on Friday, December 15, marking Kanye West’s return to the music scene following a series of widely publicized controversies.

The announcement was reportedly made during a club appearance over the weekend, where West and Ty Dolla $ign shared the news with their fans. West, 46, expressed excitement about the upcoming release, stating, “It’s called Vultures, and it’s coming out this Friday.”

In addition to the album announcement, Ty Dolla $ign disclosed plans for a listening party set to take place on Tuesday, December 12, in Miami.

West’s return to the music scene comes after a period of controversies, including a notable incident at a Dubai nightclub where he debuted the title track. The song stirred controversy as West included provocative lyrics, raising questions about antisemitism. Adidas subsequently terminated its longstanding partnership with West, citing “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous” comments about Jewish people.

The artist’s previous album, “Donda,” released in 2021, was marked by controversy due to its collaboration with Marilyn Manson, who faced multiple allegations of sexual and physical abuse at the time.

Despite the anticipation surrounding “Vultures,” West has a history of announcing albums with subsequent delays. Notably, in 2020, he announced two albums, “God’s Country” and “Donda: With Child,” which are yet to be released. The release of “Donda” itself faced delays, and similar situations occurred with his earlier projects, such as “Jesus is King.”

Kanye West, currently rumored to be married to former employee Bianca Censori, shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The artist’s personal life has often been a subject of public interest.

While Ty Dolla $ign shared a tracklist for “Vultures” on Instagram, featuring titles like “Lifestyle,” “Worship,” “Beg Forgiveness,” and “Drunk,” rumors suggest guest appearances from Future and Playboi Carti, along with possible samples from the Backstreet Boys and Leon Bridges.

The release of “Vultures” was initially postponed from a previously scheduled “multi-stadium listening event” slated for November 3, 2023.