Kanye West’s Recent Marriage Faces Challenges Amid Divorce Rumors

Kanye West, also known as “Ye,” is reportedly facing troubles in his second marriage within two years, with rumors circulating about an impending divorce from Bianca Censori.

The couple tied the knot in December 2022, shortly after West’s separation from Kim Kardashian earlier that year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sources suggest that while the rapper has found happiness and focus with Censori, external opinions have significantly impacted the 46-year-old artist.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” stated a source to the US Sun. Describing West as a challenging person to be around, the insider added, “Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye. [Censori] may go back to him for the album launch – she loves the lifestyle – but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t.”

Another source from a separate outlet suggested that Censori might be manipulated in the marriage, with friends expressing concern. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel,” the source told the Daily Mail. “And they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up. She knows that she has shut out those close to her. She is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage.”

While West, who legally changed his name to “Ye,” is actively working on his upcoming album set to be released 18 months after DONDA 2, rumors of discord in his personal life continue to circulate.

Speculation arose in September when the rapper was spotted in the studio shortly after appearing at London Fashion Week with Censori. Fans claimed that the models walked to a song not in West’s discography, further fueling speculation about new music. TMZ reported that West had produced approximately 12 tracks in under a week from his studio bunker.