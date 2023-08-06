Karua Raises Concern Over ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s Visit to Kenya

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition leaders have raised concerns over the presence of International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan in the country.

Khan was one of President William Ruto’s lawyers in the post-election violence case at The Hague.

The prosecutor was in the country to receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University (MKU).

The institution of higher learning feted Khan for his immense contribution to the promotion of justice and humanity.

However, the opposition is concerned that Khan’s visit is likely to compromise investigations on police brutality.

“ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s hosting in Kenya this weekend by Mount Kenya Uni & it’s founder a friend of his former client William Ruto at a time both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza regime have written to ICC on the situation in the country, especially the killing spree of unarmed protestors by police is not only suspect but also a blot on the credibility of ICC,” said Martha Karua.

On Friday, Khan refused to comment on Kenya’s ICC cases citing conflict of interest.

Khan remarked that he always sides with justice in his capacity as a prosecutor.

“I always try to act on the side of justice. The main principle is whether you a prosecutor or a judge, or defence counsel, act with integrity, courage and the realisation that you are a servant of something much bigger than yourself,” the prosecutor told TV47.

The opposition recently brought to the ICC’s attention cases of police brutality during the anti-government protests.

“We are asking the ICC to take a keener interest in Kenyan issues and formally ask the Director of Public Prosecution to carry out independent and speedy investigations on perpetrators,” the opposition said.

