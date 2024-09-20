Kat Von D’s Net Worth

Kat Von D, born Katherine Von Drachenberg, is a Mexican-born Argentinian-American tattoo artist, reality TV star, entrepreneur, and author. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated at $25 million. Kat Von D rose to fame through her appearances on popular reality shows such as Miami Ink and LA Ink, before branching out into multiple business ventures, including a successful cosmetics line.

Early Life

Born on March 8, 1982, in Montemorelos, Mexico, Kat Von D moved with her family to Colton, California, at the age of four. She developed a passion for music at an early age, learning classical piano at six, but later shifted her interests to punk rock bands like the Ramones and Misfits. Her journey into tattoo artistry began at the age of 14 when she got her first tattoo. By 16, Kat had dropped out of high school to pursue her dream career full-time. Her heritage includes German, Italian, and Spanish roots.

Kat Von D Career

Kat Von D’s breakthrough in the tattoo world came in 2005 when she joined the cast of Miami Ink after a main cast member was injured. Her talent and unique style quickly made her a fan favorite, leading to her starring role in LA Ink, where she showcased her Hollywood-based tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo. The show set a Guinness World Record when Kat tattooed 400 individuals in 24 hours.

Although LA Ink ended after four successful seasons, Von D’s career continued to flourish. Outside of reality TV, she has appeared on shows such as Pimp My Ride, MADtv, and I Love Jenni, and films like The Bleeding and Lemmy. She also served as a narrator for the documentary Dominion.

Kat Von D Business

Kat Von D’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through in her business ventures. In 2008, she launched a makeup line in collaboration with Sephora, which became hugely popular. Her brand was known for its vegan and cruelty-free products. Kat later sold her stake in the business to LVMH in 2020.

Kat also created the MusInk Tattoo Convention and Music Festival, an annual event that brings together tattoo artists and musicians. Her ventures have expanded to include a vegan shoe line and an art gallery, Wonderland Gallery, located next to her tattoo shop.

Books and Music

In addition to her tattoo and business career, Kat is an accomplished author. Her first book, High Voltage Tattoo (2009), reached No. 6 on the New York Times Best Seller list. Her second book, The Tattoo Chronicles, an illustrated diary, performed even better, climbing to No. 3.

Kat Von D also dabbled in music, contributing vocals to bands such as The 69 Eyes and collaborating with artists like Gunship and IAMX.

Who is Kat Von D’s Husband

Kat Von D’s personal life has been a subject of media attention over the years. She married fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck in 2003, but they divorced in 2007. She later had high-profile relationships with musician Nikki Sixx and West Coast Choppers owner Jesse James. In 2018, she married musician Rafael Reyes, with whom she shares a son.

Real Estate

In addition to her flourishing career, Kat Von D has made headlines for her impressive real estate investments. In 2011, she bought a Gothic mansion in Los Angeles for $2.175 million. After unsuccessful attempts to sell the property, she relisted it in 2020 for $3.4 million. In 2016, she purchased a historic 11-bedroom mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, for $6.5 million. In May 2023, she sold her LA home for $7.75 million.

