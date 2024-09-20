Kate Jackson’s Net Worth

Kate Jackson, best known for her iconic role in Charlie’s Angels, has a net worth of approximately $5 million. Throughout her career as an actress and television producer, Jackson left an indelible mark on television, particularly during the 1970s and 80s. Beyond her roles in Charlie’s Angels and Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Jackson’s diverse body of work spans both film and television, making her a beloved figure in Hollywood.

Kate Jackson Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth October 29, 1948 Place of Birth Birmingham, Alabama Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer, Television Director, Model, Voice Actor, Television Producer

Early Life

Born Lucy Kate Jackson on October 29, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama, she was raised by her parents, Ruth and Hogan Jackson. Jackson attended the Brooke Hill School for Girls and later pursued higher education at the University of Mississippi. She eventually transferred to Birmingham-Southern College, but her love for acting led her to become an apprentice at the Stowe Playhouse in Vermont. This early passion for drama prompted her move to New York City, where she studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Television Career

Jackson’s first notable television role came in the early 1970s when she played Daphne Harridge on the gothic soap opera Dark Shadows. Following the show’s end in 1971, she made guest appearances on shows such as Bonanza and The Jimmy Stewart Show. Her big break came when she was cast as nurse Jill Danko on The Rookies (1972-1976), a police procedural drama. During this time, she also appeared in several TV films, including Satan’s School for Girls and Killer Bees.

Charlie’s Angels

In 1975, Jackson met with producers Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg to discuss her future. Originally offered a role in a show called The Alley Cats, Jackson suggested the title Charlie’s Angels, which would go on to become one of the most iconic shows of the 1970s. Starring as Sabrina Duncan alongside Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith, Jackson helped Charlie’s Angels achieve massive success during its five-season run. She became a household name and earned both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance. However, Jackson left the show after its third season in 1979 to pursue other opportunities.

Post-Charlie’s Angels

Following her success on Charlie’s Angels, Jackson took on the role of Amanda King in the CBS series Scarecrow and Mrs. King (1983-1987). Starring opposite Bruce Boxleitner, Jackson’s portrayal of a housewife who becomes entangled in espionage earned the show a dedicated fan base.

After Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Jackson continued her television career with roles in TV films and series, including the short-lived NBC sitcom Baby Boom and guest appearances on Ally McBeal, Criminal Minds, and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

Film Career

Though Jackson is best known for her television work, she also appeared in several films. Her movie debut was in the 1971 horror film Night of Dark Shadows. In 1977, she starred opposite David Carradine in Thunder and Lightning, followed by a role in the 1982 film Making Love, one of the first mainstream films to address homosexuality. In 1989, Jackson starred in the comedy Loverboy, playing the mother of Patrick Dempsey’s character. Her later film roles included appearances in Error in Judgment and No Regrets.

Kate Jackson Health

In 1987, Jackson faced a significant health challenge when she was diagnosed with breast cancer during her first mammogram. After undergoing a lumpectomy and radiation treatment, she faced a second cancer diagnosis two years later, which required further surgery. Jackson also underwent open-heart surgery in 1995 to correct an atrial septal defect. She has been vocal about her health battles, using her platform to raise awareness. In 2003, Jackson was honored by the American Heart Association for her advocacy efforts.

Kate Jackson Relationships

Throughout her life, Jackson has been linked to several high-profile relationships. She was engaged to actor Edward Albert in the mid-1970s and dated notable figures such as Robert Evans, Nick Nolte, and Warren Beatty. Jackson married actor Andrew Stevens in 1978, but the couple divorced in 1981. She later married businessman David Greenwald in 1982, and together they formed the production company Shoot the Moon Productions before divorcing in 1984. Her third marriage, to ski lodge owner Tom Hart, lasted from 1991 to 1993. In 1995, Jackson adopted a son.

Real Estate

Over the years, Jackson has made notable real estate transactions. In 2000, she sold a Beverly Hills home for $1.9 million. The following year, she purchased a property in Studio City, California, for just over $1 million, which she sold in 2010 for a similar price.

Kate Jackson Net Worth

