Katherine Jackson’s Net Worth: The Matriarch Behind The Jackson Musical Dynasty

Katherine Jackson, the matriarch of the legendary Jackson family, has an estimated net worth of $100 million. As the mother of ten children, including the iconic Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, Katherine has been an instrumental figure in the rise of one of the most influential musical dynasties in history. Her dedication and support helped guide The Jackson 5 to international stardom, leaving a lasting impact on the world of pop music.

Katherine Jackson Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth May 4, 1930 Place of Birth Barbour County, Alabama Nationality American

Early Life

Born Kattie B. Screws on May 4, 1930, in Barbour County, Alabama, Katherine contracted polio at the age of two, resulting in a permanent limp. She originally aspired to be a country music singer but faced racial discrimination that limited her opportunities in the industry.

In 1949, she married Joe Jackson, and together they raised their ten children in Gary, Indiana. Katherine and Joe initially performed as a musical duo, but it was their children’s talents that eventually led to the family’s success.

Michael Jackson’s Estate and Katherine’s Share

In his will, Michael Jackson left 40% of his estate to his mother, Katherine, while 40% was bequeathed to his three children: Paris, Prince Michael, and Blanket Jackson. The remaining 20% was allocated to various children’s charities. Upon Katherine’s passing, her share of the estate will go to Michael’s children, bringing their total ownership to 80%.

Reports in 2018 suggested that Katherine’s health was declining, and some of her children and grandchildren were allegedly vying for a portion of her fortune. She was said to receive a monthly stipend of $67,000 from Michael’s estate, with much of it reportedly going to support her children and grandchildren.

Also Read: Karl Lagerfeld’s Net Worth At Death

Despite Michael Jackson’s estate being $500 million in debt at the time of his death in 2009, his estate executors managed a significant financial turnaround. This included the 2016 sale of Michael’s 50% stake in the Sony/ATV music catalog for $750 million and a 2024 sale of a 50% stake in Mijac Music for $600 million. These efforts have generated over $2 billion, securing Katherine’s financial legacy.

The Jackson 5

Katherine played a vital role in the early stages of The Jackson 5, a group initially formed by their eldest sons in the early 1960s. Michael and Marlon Jackson later joined the group, and by the mid-1960s, The Jackson 5 became household names, thanks to Michael’s breakout talent as a young singer. Songs like “ABC” and “I’ll Be There” catapulted the group to international fame.

As Michael Jackson’s solo career took off, The Jackson 5 experienced a shift in focus, eventually rebranding as The Jacksons in the mid-1970s. While the group continued to perform, Michael’s solo success became the dominant force, with his 1984 duet with Mick Jagger, “State of Shock,” being the last major hit involving members of the group.

Personal Life

While Joe Jackson was known for being a strict disciplinarian, Katherine’s role in the family was often more nurturing. She made many of The Jackson 5’s early costumes, although she eventually stepped aside when professional stylists became involved. Katherine’s relationship with her children has always been positive, with several of them dedicating albums to her and contributing to her autobiography My Family, The Jacksons (1980).

In 2012, Katherine was at the center of a strange incident involving allegations of kidnapping. Some of the Jackson children claimed their aunts and uncles had taken Katherine to a spa in Arizona without her consent while she was supposed to be caring for Michael’s children. Katherine later denied these reports, calling the rumors “stupid” and stating that her children would never hold her against her will.

Katherine Jackson Net Worth

Katherine Jackson net worth is $100 million.