Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Enter Legal Battle Over $15 Million Home

Celebrity power couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now entangled in a legal showdown concerning their lavish $15 million Santa Barbara residence.

The duo, who acquired the property in July 2020, is gearing up for a high-stakes trial against the home’s seller, Carl Wescott.

According to recently uncovered court documents, the trial is slated to commence on August 21, and it promises to shed light on a complex situation.

At the heart of the dispute is Wescott’s assertion that he lacked the mental capacity to fully comprehend the contractual nature and potential implications of selling the house to Perry and Bloom.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Unveils Release Date For ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ With Thrilling Announcement

The legal documents detail that Wescott’s health condition played a significant role in his perceived inability to make sound judgments at the time of the transaction.

These health issues included his use of painkillers following a recent back surgery, as well as the challenges posed by his advanced age and Huntington’s Disease.

The paperwork alleges, “the multiple opiate medications, which were a synthetic form of morphine, disoriented and intoxicated [Westcott], depriving him of reason and understanding with respect to the terms and consequences of the contract, and seriously impaired [Westcott’s] mental faculties to the point he was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract.

The contract that [Westcott] signed to sell his home is therefore void or voidable.”

Also Read: Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The saga intensified as Wescott, upon realizing his state of mind during the sale, contacted Berkshire Hathaway, the dual agent representing both the buyer and seller, to express his desire to cancel the sale due to his incapacitated condition.

In response to Wescott’s wavering stance, Perry and Bloom swiftly took legal action, sending a clear message that they were committed to purchasing the home despite the unforeseen challenges.

A letter from the couple’s lawyer conveyed their genuine interest in the property and their intent to proceed with the purchase.

The legal tussle, which has persisted for three years, is now set to unfold in a non-jury trial starting on August 21.

While this legal battle over real estate is making headlines, it is not the first time that Katy Perry has found herself in such a situation.

In 2015, the renowned singer faced another legal wrangle when she acquired a Los Angeles convent. A group of nuns who had resided there for decades contested the sale, arguing that they had already sold the property for a higher price.

Perry’s acquisition was challenged in court, resulting in a verdict that favored her and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...