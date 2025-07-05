Kawira Mwangaza Named New Leader Of Umoja Na Maendeleo Party

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been named the new party leader of the Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP), marking her return to active party politics just months after parting ways with the ruling UDA party.

The announcement was made through a gazette notice issued by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), which confirmed that Mwangaza will take over the position from Charles Wambora Mugambi.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has invited any individual with objections to the leadership change to submit their written submissions within seven days.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political party shall, within seven days from the date of this publication, make their written submissions to the Registrar of Political Parties,” read part of the notice.

Mwangaza’s appointment comes three months after she declared her exit from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party she joined after being elected governor of Meru in 2022 on an independent ticket. Despite her initial alignment with UDA, she later accused the party of failing to support her during her impeachment proceedings, which eventually led to her removal from office.

Alongside Mwangaza’s appointment, UMP has announced a series of leadership changes. Victor Koome Mwangaza will now serve as the Deputy Party Leader, replacing Haron Shamala Ipalasa. The National Chairperson role has shifted from Samuel John Njagi to Miriam Karwira Guantai.

Monicah Njeri Kagumo has been appointed as the new party Treasurer, replacing Catherine Wambeti, while Bernard Lenana Keen takes over as Organising Secretary from Christopher Kilonzo. The party’s Secretary for Women’s Affairs role has also changed hands, with Alice Waithera Kamau replacing Jasmily Katana Ngoka.

UMP has also changed its official headquarters from Embu town to the Kamuketha Building in Meru.