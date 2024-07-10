fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    JOBS

    KCB Foundation Announces 2024 Vocational Training Scholarships In Hospitality And Digital Media

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    KCB Foundation Scholarships 2024

    The KCB Foundation has announced new Vocational Training scholarships for 2024, focusing on courses in Hospitality and Digital Media.

    This initiative is in partnership with Boma International Hospitality College and Switch TV.

    Courses Offered

    • Food and Beverage Service
    • Mixology and Bar Operations
    • Front Desk Techniques
    • Barista Techniques
    • Housekeeping and Laundry Techniques
    • Food Production Techniques
    • Digital Media

    “These scholarships will be available at Boma International Hospitality College (BIHC) through a six-month Dual Vocational Apprenticeship program. This program comprises 30% technical training and 70% industrial placement at selected hotels in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Machakos, and Nyeri,” the statement reads.

    Interested candidates have until July 12 to submit their applications.

    To qualify for the Dual Vocational Apprenticeship program scholarship, applicants should:

    • Have a National ID
    • Be able to read and write both English and Kiswahili
    • Commit to attending all training sessions
    • Fit within one of the following categories: skilled worker, business owner, or apprentice

    During the interview, candidates must present:

    • Completed application forms with a passport-sized photo attached
    • Copies of their National Identity card
    • Certificate of their highest academic qualification
    • Originals of the above documents (failure to produce these will lead to automatic disqualification)

    Interviews will be conducted from 8:30 am to 4 pm in various regions:

    • Nairobi: July 15 and 16 at Boma International Hospitality College-South C
    • Mombasa: July 15 and 16 at Kenya Red Cross
    • Machakos: July 16 at Kenya Red Cross Branch
    • Nyeri: July 16 at Kenya Red Cross Branch
    • Nakuru: July 16 and 17 at Kenya Red Cross Branch

    For more information and to apply, applicants can visit KCB Foundation Application Form.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    JSC Promotes 39 Judicial Officers To Enhance Clearance Of Case Backlog

    KCB Foundation Announces 2024 Vocational Training Scholarships In Hospitality And Digital Media

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X