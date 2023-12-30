2Pac’s Alleged Killer Keefe D Too Dangerous To Be Granted Bail – Prosecutors

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a key figure in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the murder of iconic rapper 2Pac, faces opposition from prosecutors over his bid for pre-trial release.

Davis, a former high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips, has been seeking freedom before his June trial, but prosecutors argue that he poses a significant danger.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors presented compelling reasons against Davis’ release. They highlighted his previous affiliation with the notorious gang, his extensive discussions about 2Pac’s murder, and alleged threats made to witnesses while in custody. Prosecutors contend that these factors contribute to the perception that Davis is a threat to the community.

The state of Nevada vehemently opposes Davis’ release, insisting that there is substantial evidence linking him to the orchestrating of 2Pac’s 1996 murder. As a result, they are urging the court to keep Davis in custody until the commencement of the trial.

Last month, Davis entered a plea of not guilty to the charges related to 2Pac’s death. Despite two prior court appearances, his attorney failed to appear on both occasions, adding a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings.

Billy Garland, 2Pac’s biological father, recently shared his perspective on Davis in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. Garland characterized Davis as a tool being manipulated for ulterior motives.

Also Read: 2Pac’s Family Responds To Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis’s Arrest In Connection To Rapper’s Murder

“He’s always been a tool, and there’s just time that they used him for what they wanted to use him,” he said. “Because if you couldn’t see if it was the government, the justice department, the LAPD, the Las Vegas Police Department, and several other entities… Anytime a Black man gets strong that has the potential to lead other Black people, he’s not gonna survive.”