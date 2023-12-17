Kelly Rowland net worth

Kelly Rowland, the multifaceted American artist renowned as a singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality, boasts a net worth of $12 million. Recognized for her integral role in the iconic R&B girl group Destiny’s Child, Rowland has traversed a diverse career path, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born Kelendria Trene Rowland on February 11, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia, Kelly faced early challenges, including her parents’ separation and a move to Houston with her mother and brother. Destiny had a plan for Rowland when, in 1995, she moved in with Beyoncé Knowles and her family, setting the stage for the formation of Destiny’s Child.

Destiny’s Child

The late ’90s witnessed Destiny’s Child evolving into a powerhouse, with Kelly Rowland contributing significantly to the group’s success. From the breakthrough album “The Writing’s on the Wall” in 1999 to the chart-topping “Survivor” in 2001, Destiny’s Child became a global phenomenon.

Despite the group’s hiatus, Rowland continued to make waves with solo endeavors.

Kelly Rowland Solo Career

Kelly Rowland’s solo career took flight with the Grammy-winning hit “Dilemma,” a collaboration with Nelly that marked her emergence as a solo artist. Her albums, including “Ms. Kelly” (2007) and “Here I Am” (2011), showcased international hits like “Like This,” “Work,” “Commander,” and “Motivation.” A dynamic solo artist, Rowland demonstrated versatility by exploring dance music and embracing her R&B roots.

Kelly Rowland on “The X Factor UK”

Beyond her musical endeavors, Rowland ventured into television, taking on roles such as a judge on “The X Factor UK” and a supporting role in the film “Think Like a Man” (2012). Her television journey continued with appearances on reality shows like “Chasing Destiny” (2016), “The Voice Australia” (2017-2020), and “American Soul” (2019), showcasing her adaptability across various entertainment realms.

Kelly Rowland Movies

Rowland seamlessly transitioned into acting with roles in films like “Freddy vs. Jason” (2004), “The Seat Filler” (2005), and “Think Like a Man” (2012). Her recent projects include noteworthy appearances in “Bad Hair” (2020), “Black Is King” (2020), “Fantasy Football” (2022), and “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” (2022), illustrating her prowess in both music and cinema.

Kelly Rowland Philanthropy

Kelly Rowland is not only a powerhouse on stage and screen but also a philanthropist dedicated to making a positive impact. Co-founding the Survivor Foundation with the Knowles family, she played a vital role in providing transitional housing for Hurricane Katrina victims. Additionally, her involvement with MTV’s Staying Alive Foundation and endeavors to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS exemplify her commitment to social causes.

Kelly Rowland Husband and Children

In her personal life, Rowland found love with manager Tim Weatherspoon, culminating in their marriage in 2014. Their family expanded with the birth of their first child, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, in 2014, and welcomed another son in 2021. Notably, Rowland reconciled with her estranged father, Christopher Lovett, in June 2020, marking a poignant chapter in her personal journey.

Kelly Rowland’s Net Worth

Kelly Rowland net worth of $12 million stands as a testament to her enduring influence in the world of entertainment. From Destiny’s Child to solo stardom, acting accolades, and philanthropic endeavors, Rowland’s impact is a harmonious blend of talent, versatility, and a genuine commitment to making a positive difference.