Kelly Rowland Sibling: Meet Orlando Rowland

Kelly Rowland, born Kelendria Trene Rowland, is an American singer, actress and TV personality known for her time in Destiny’s Child and a successful solo career.

She has won numerous awards, including Grammys and starred in films like Freddy vs. Jason.

Rowland’s hits include Dilemma with Nelly and Motivation with Lil Wayne. Recently, she appeared on TV’s Empire and is involved in philanthropy.

Her music style is influenced by R&B legends like Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

Siblings

Kelly has one younger brother named Orlando Rowland.

Not much is publicly known about Orlando, as Kelly tends to keep her family life private.

The siblings appear to have a close relationship, though Kelly doesn’t often discuss Orlando in interviews.

In 2013, Kelly posted a birthday message to Orlando on Instagram, calling him her “best friend” and “partner in crime.”

Orlando has stayed out of the spotlight compared to his famous sister. He does not appear to work in the entertainment industry.

Kelly has mentioned that Orlando is very supportive of her music career and success.

In her 2022 memoir, Always With You, Always With Me, Kelly wrote about the close bond she shares with her mother and brother.

Career

Rowland’s music career began as a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

The group’s albums, including Destiny’s Child, The Writing’s on the Wall, Survivor and Destiny Fulfilled, sold over 65 million copies worldwide.

Rowland’s powerful vocals and energetic stage presence were key components of the group’s success.

After Destiny’s Child disbanded, she pursued a solo music career.

Rowland’s debut album, Simply Deep, was a commercial success, selling over 3 million copies worldwide and featuring the hit single, Dilemma, with Nelly.

The album’s success was largely due to the popularity of Dilemma, which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rowland’s subsequent albums, Ms. Kelly and Here I Am, explored different styles, including R&B, pop.and dance.

Ms. Kelly featured the hit single Like This with Eve, while Here I Am included the hit single, Motivation, with Lil Wayne.

Both albums received positive reviews and further solidified Rowland’s status as a successful solo artist.

Acting career

In addition to her music, Rowland has also ventured into acting.

Her film credits include Freddy vs. Jason, a horror movie where she played the role of a high school student, and The Seat Filler, a romantic comedy where she starred alongside Duane Martin.

On television, Rowland has appeared in shows like The Hughleys and Girlfriends, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Awards

Rowland has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, spanning music and acting.

Some of her notable awards include Grammy Awards nominations for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2012 for the song, Motivation and multiple nominations in 2006 for songs like Soldier and Cater 2 U with Destiny’s Child.

She has also won the Image Award for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series in 2020 and was a nominee in 2003 for Outstanding New Artist.

Rowland has been recognized at the Soul Train Awards, winning the Song of the Year in 2011 for Motivation, and receiving multiple nominations in categories like Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Best Dance Performance.

Additionally, she won a Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Song in 2012 for Motivation.

Rowland has also been nominated for MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards, showcasing her talent and success in the music and entertainment industries.