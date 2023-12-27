fbpx
    KeNHA Announces Closure Of Uhuru Highway Roundabouts For Maintenance

    Parts of Uhuru Highway are scheduled for a partial closure over the next five days, commencing tomorrow, according to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

    KeNHA Director General Ndungu announced that five roundabouts along Uhuru Highway will be temporarily closed from December 28 TO January 1 next year

    The affected roundabouts include Nyayo Stadium, Bunyala, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, and University Way.

    This closure will facilitate necessary maintenance work and improvements to ensure the continued efficiency of the roadway.

    Motorists navigating these sections are advised to exercise caution as certain lanes will be closed during the maintenance period.

    KeNHA has implemented measures to minimize disruptions and maintain a smooth flow of traffic where possible.

    Meanwhile, the Nairobi Southern Bypass will remain inaccessible until January 23, 2024, due to the ongoing installation of a Virtual Weighbridge infrastructure.

    This project aims to bolster road safety measures and regulatory capabilities along this crucial transportation route.

     

