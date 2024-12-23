KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure Of Southern Bypass Starting Dec 24

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of the Southern Bypass between Ole Sereni Interchange and Ngong Road Interchange.

The closure will take effect from December 24 at 8 p.m. to January 5, 2025, at midnight to allow for critical rehabilitation work.

According to KeNHA, the repairs will focus on expanding the joints of bridges along the stretch and reconstructing the concrete pavement at the Virtual Weighbridge.

Motorists who regularly use the Southern Bypass have been advised to utilize alternative routes, including Mombasa Road, Ngong Road, and Lang’ata Road. KeNHA urged road users to familiarize themselves with these diversions and drive cautiously near work zones.

“To ensure smooth traffic flow, police officers and traffic marshals will be stationed at strategic points,” KeNHA stated.