Kenny Pickett Siblings: Getting to Know Alex Pickett

Kenneth Shane Pickett is an American professional football quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, where he set multiple school records and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Pickett was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He started 12 games in his rookie season, finishing with 2,404 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2023, Pickett continued with the Steelers, recording 2,070 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Siblings

Kenny has one sibling, a sister named Alex Pickett.

She is currently an assistant coach for the women’s soccer team at Seton Hill University.

Alex played collegiate soccer at East Stroudsburg University, where she had a successful career, earning multiple accolades before transitioning to coaching.

College career

Pickett began his college football journey at the University of Pittsburgh in 2017.

Initially, he played sparingly during his freshman year, appearing in just six games and starting one.

However, this early experience laid a solid foundation for his development as a quarterback.

Over the next few years, he became the starting quarterback and significantly improved his performance.

In the 2018 season, Pickett started 12 games, throwing for 1,969 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

His leadership helped guide the Panthers to an ACC Coastal Division title.

The following year, he continued to progress, passing for 2,828 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

His growth as a leader on the field was evident as he navigated a challenging season.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted many players during the 2020 season, but Pickett still managed to throw for 2,408 yards with 13 touchdowns over nine games.

However, it was in the 2021 season that he truly broke out as a star.

He threw for a career-high 4,319 yards, with an impressive 42 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions.

Under his leadership, the Panthers won the ACC Championship, and he was named the ACC Player of the Year.

His outstanding performance earned him several prestigious awards, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and recognition as a consensus All-American.

By the time he graduated in 2021, Pickett had set multiple school records, including being Pitt’s all-time leader in passing yards (12,303), completions (1,045), and total offense (13,112).

His success at Pitt solidified his reputation as one of the top quarterback prospects heading into the NFL Draft.

NFL career

In April 2022, Pickett was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

This selection was particularly notable as he was picked by a team in his hometown.

During his rookie season in 2022, Pickett started in 12 games after initially serving as a backup.

He finished with 2,404 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

While he faced typical rookie challenges, he showcased flashes of potential and poise under pressure.

His ability to read defenses and make quick decisions improved as he gained experience throughout the season.

In his second year with the Steelers in 2023, Pickett played in 12 games again and recorded 2,070 passing yards along with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Although his statistics reflected some growth, he encountered challenges with consistency and adapting to various defensive schemes.

Nevertheless, he demonstrated resilience and continued to develop as a leader on the field.

Accolades

Pickett has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his senior season at the University of Pittsburgh in 2021.

He was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback, making him the first Pitt player to win this prestigious honor.

Additionally, he was named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Pickett was also a finalist for several major awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, and the Manning Award.

He was selected as a first-team All-American by both the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Football Foundation, becoming the first Pitt quarterback to achieve this status since Dan Marino in 1981.

Furthermore, he won the Senior CLASS Award, which honors student-athletes for excellence in community, classroom, character, and competition.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Pickett also received the Anthony J. McKelvin Award as the ACC Male Athlete of the Year.

His impressive performance led Pitt to an 11-2 record and their first ACC Championship, solidifying his legacy as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history.