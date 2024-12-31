Kenya Airways Resumes Flights To Mayotte After Cyclone Disruption

Kenya Airways has resumed flights to Dzaoudzi (DZA), Mayotte, after temporarily halting operations due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone Chido.

In a Tuesday notice, the airline confirmed receiving clearance from authorities in Mayotte to resume flights.

“We are pleased to announce that we have received clearance from authorities in Dzaoudzi (DZA) to resume our flights,” the statement read.

Kenya Airways apologized for the inconvenience caused by the suspension and assured passengers that their safety was a top priority.

The airline had earlier resumed flights to Comoros on December 16, following the reopening of the airport in the region. Operations to Mayotte remained suspended until authorities deemed it safe.

“For the safety of our staff and customers, our flights into Mayotte remain suspended until further notice. Flights to Comoros to resume later this evening,” the airline said in an earlier update.

Cyclone Chido, which formed in the Indian Ocean in early December, brought heavy rains, strong winds, and massive waves to several countries, including Madagascar, Mayotte, Comoros, and northern Mozambique. The storm disrupted flights and prompted government warnings across the region.

Kenya Airways canceled flights to Comoros and Mayotte on December 14 as a precautionary measure in response to the cyclone. The airline cited the safety of passengers and staff as its primary concern.

“Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to hit the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, along with other countries, starting today. Government authorities in these regions have issued alerts regarding the cyclone, which is forecasted to persist until Monday, December 16, 2024,” the airline stated at the time.

Cyclone Chido caused widespread destruction, including torrential rains, winds reaching destructive speeds, and waves as high as eight meters.

The storm also caused above-average rainfall in parts of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, and northern South Africa.