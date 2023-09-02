Kenya Boosts Green Revolution with Spiro Electric Motorbikes 

Kenya welcomed a ground-breaking partnership with Spiro, Africa’s leading electric motorbike manufacturer and clean energy provider.

This monumental agreement witnessed by President William Ruto in Mombasa Friday will see Spiro deploying over one million electric bodas throughout Kenya, highlighting the nation’s unwavering commitment to renewable energy and sustainable transportation.

In a strategic move to boost the local economy, Spiro has pledged to set up a manufacturing base in Kenya.

This venture, in conjunction with the establishment of charging stations and the recruitment of service staff, is anticipated to create thousands of employment opportunities.

Since its inception just over a year ago, Spiro has rapidly penetrated the African e-mobility market. With a presence in countries like Benin, Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda, the company has successfully introduced nearly 10,000 electric bikes. These EVs have cumulatively provided over 90 million km of eco-friendly travel, preventing over 5,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Spiro’s vision goes beyond just transportation. With around 350 battery swapping and charging stations established across Africa, Spiro has pioneered the infrastructure for renewable energy in transportation. As a part of this fresh agreement with Kenya, Spiro is set to introduce an additional 3,000 battery charging and swapping stations, significantly enhancing the nation’s EV infrastructure.

“Spiro is privileged to spearhead Kenya’s transformative shift towards environmental conservation. Our mutual vision of tackling the climate crisis, promoting public health, and enhancing the profitability of Boda Bodas propels this collaboration. Given the escalating fuel prices, the shift to EVs is both an environmental and economic necessity,” Jules Samain, CEO of Spiro said. “Spiro’s electric bikes have already showcased their profitability for Boda Bodas, amplifying daily earnings substantially.”

Kenya’s dedication to green technology shines through this initiative.

Transitioning from traditional internal combustion engine bikes to electric variants offers myriad benefits, especially pertinent for the “last mile” of travel.

This change is poised to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and provide a sustainable solution for Kenya’s transportation challenges.

Samain further elaborated on the energy autonomy facilitated by Spiro’s innovative battery technology.

“With our batteries and locally produced energy in Kenya, we diminish the dependence on fossil fuels, fast-tracking Kenya’s journey towards energy independence”.

The entry of Spiro in Kenya through the facilitation of the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI) underscores the government’s commitment to the green growth agenda.

MITI Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria said the Ministry, in collaboration with Spiro among other players, has embarked on a mission to revolutionize the local transportation landscape through sustainable and innovative e-mobility solutions.

“Ahead of the Africa Climate Summit next week, as the Ministry in charge of Industrialization that advocates for clean energy and environmental stewardship, believes that the transition to electric bodas is essential to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing urban air quality, and ensuring a greener future for future generations.”

“We are further encouraged that Spiro is setting up a local assembly plant, which will positively contribute to our commitment to raise the national manufacturing contribution to GDP from 7.2 per cent in 2021 to 15 per cent by 2027,” said Kuria.

Spiro’s CMO, Dominique Nkurunzizi said this is a defining moment in Kenya’s green transition.

“As an increasing number of people make the switch to EVs, we’re not merely reducing our carbon footprint but also fostering a healthier, more sustainable environment for the Kenyan people”.

