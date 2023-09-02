7-year-old Boy who Fell From Merry-go-round Dies

A 7-year-old boy who fell from a merry-go-round swing during a school trip, has died.

Caleb Odanga, a grade one pupil at the Greens Angels Academy, died three weeks after the accident.

The boy was on a life support machine at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Caleb is said to have suffered traumatic brain injury following the fall at Destiny Gardens in Ruiru.

Medics said the minor had no realistic chance of cure and no medical interventions would reverse the situation.

Doctors advised the bereaved family to withdraw the life support but they (Caleb’s family) hoped he would wake up.

Caleb, however, breathed his last on Friday even as his family sought different medical options.

The grief stricken family was considering flying him out to India for specialized care.

Caleb left behind a Sh1.5 million hospital bill which the family is hoping to clear with the help of members of the public.

