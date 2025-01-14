Kenya Drafts AI Strategy To Boost Socio-Economic Development

The government is in the process of formulating the Kenya National AI Strategy 2025-2030, aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the country’s socio-economic development.

In a notice published in MyGov on January 14, 2024, the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy highlighted the importance of the strategy in harnessing AI’s transformative potential.

“The strategy aims to enable the country to harness the transformative potential of AI to drive socio-economic development,” the ministry stated.

To ensure inclusivity, the ministry has invited members of the public, stakeholders, and interested parties to review the draft strategy and submit their views by January 19, 2024. Submissions can be made both physically and online via email at aistrategy@moict.go.ke. Further details are available on the ministry’s website: https://www.ict.go.ke/.

AI adoption has been growing rapidly in Kenya, particularly among the youth.

Tools like ChatGPT are widely used for research and academic purposes.

However, the use of AI has not been without controversy.

Instances of AI-generated images depicting leaders in unflattering ways have sparked clashes, leading to some social media users being abducted.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen issued stern warnings against the misuse of social media platforms, urging users to abide by the law.