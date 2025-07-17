Kenya, Ghana In Talks To Boost Trade And Regional Integration

Kenya has opened talks with Ghana aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and improving regional integration through transport and trade.

The chairperson of the Committee on Regional Integration, Hon. Irene Mayaka, led a delegation that met with Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in Accra. During the meeting, Mayaka emphasized the need to explore untapped potential between the two nations.

She called for the introduction of direct flights and shipping routes between Nairobi and Accra to ease the movement of people and goods.

“There is an urgent need to explore direct flight and shipping links between our capitals. We respectfully request Ghana’s support in granting Kenya Airways an Operator Certificate to allow it to operate as a Ghana-based airline,” Mayaka said.

She further proposed the allocation of a dedicated terminal or space for Kenya Airways at Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport, saying it would improve passenger and cargo handling while positioning Ghana as a key logistics hub.

“This will streamline operations and enhance user experience, which will, in turn, strengthen Ghana’s role as a logistics and trade hub,” she said.

To deepen cooperation, Mayaka also suggested the creation of a Kenya-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship Group that would foster collaboration and support development across Africa.

Minister Ablakwa welcomed the proposals, praising the strong ties between the two countries. He pledged Ghana’s commitment to advancing trade and integration, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

He assured that Ghana would push for policies that promote regional trade and support a common African market.