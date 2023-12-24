Kenya Introduces Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) System: Here’s How To Apply

Kenya has launched a new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, known as ETA Kenya, marking a shift from the existing online entry visa platform.

The ETA Kenya website will be operational from January 1, 2024, streamlining the process for travelers seeking entry into the country.

President William Ruto had declared Kenya’s intention to become a visa-free country. Under the ETA system, travelers will now be required to pay 30 euros instead of the previous $51 for a three-month stay in Kenya. This move is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the ease of travel and attract more visitors to the country.

The ETA will be a mandatory requirement for all foreign nationals entering Kenya, with the exception of members of East African countries who are exempt from this regulation.

A notice released by the Kenyan government emphasizes that every individual must apply for ETA before embarking on their journey, and the application process must be conducted through the official government website. Applications submitted via third-party websites will be rejected to ensure the security and authenticity of the process.

For individuals under the age of 18, the responsibility of completing the application lies with the legal guardian, parent, or accompanying adult. The government advises applicants to double-check the accuracy of the entered data during the application process.

How to Apply for ETA

To apply for ETA, individuals can visit www.etakenya.go.ke, click on “Apply Now,” and follow the provided instructions. After submission, an email confirming the receipt of the application will be sent, and following the immigration officer’s decision, applicants will receive an email indicating whether the application has been approved or rejected.

For approved applications, travelers are advised to print the attached PDF document, download it to their mobile devices, or save it within the application. This document will be presented during departure and arrival in Kenya.

Frequent visitors are encouraged to download the “Kenya Travel Authorization” mobile app for added convenience in managing their travel authorizations. The government aims to enhance efficiency, security, and accessibility in the visa application process through the implementation of the new ETA system.