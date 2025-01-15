Kenya on High Alert as Marburg Virus Kills Eight in Tanzania

Eight people have died in Tanzania following an outbreak of suspected Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in the Kagera region, with health officials advising against any travel and trade restrictions with Tanzania.

This has triggered fears of the spread of the disease regionally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a high alert for neighboring countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique.

“Surveillance and response capacities should be strengthened at relevant points of entry. Collaboration with neighboring countries should be enhanced to harmonize reporting mechanisms,” WHO said in a statement.

WHO added that surrounding countries should enhance readiness activities to enable early case detection, isolation and treatment.

According to WHO, reports from in-country sources noted that six people were infected in Kagera, five of whom died on January, 10 2025.

“The cases presented with similar symptoms of headache, high fever, back pain, diarrhoea, haematemesis (vomiting with blood), malaise (body weakness) and, at a later stage of disease, external haemorrhage (bleeding from orifices),” WHO added.

A day later, nine suspected cases were reported including eight deaths, representing a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 89 percent across two districts – Biharamulo and Muleba.

“Samples from two patients have been collected and tested by the National Public Health Laboratory. Results are pending official confirmation. Contacts, including healthcare workers, are reported to have been identified and under follow-up in both districts.”

The WHO added isolation and treatment facilities should be adequately equipped to ensure the safety and efficacy of patient care, while simultaneously preventing the spread of the disease.

“Safe and dignified burial protocols should be implemented for people who have died to minimize community exposure.”

Currently, there are no licensed vaccines or therapeutics against MVD. “Several candidate vaccines are in the pipeline and outbreaks offer an opportunity to assess their efficacy and safety.”

To reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission of MVD, an alert has been issued for locals to avoid close contact with infected patients and their body fluids.

Individuals suspected or confirmed to have MVD should seek immediate care and be isolated in designated treatment centers.

Family and community members should not care for symptomatic individuals at home, handle the bodies of those who have died from MVD, or touch potentially contaminated items and surfaces. They should seek assessment and treatment for any symptoms.

“To minimize bat-to-human transmission, avoid prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by fruit bat colonies. When conducting activities in such areas, wear gloves, protective clothing, and masks. During outbreaks, ensure that all animal products are thoroughly cooked before consumption.”