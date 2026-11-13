Kenya, Poland Explore Stronger Diplomatic and Economic Ties

Kenya and Poland are exploring ways to strengthen diplomatic, economic and defence cooperation, including a proposal to establish a Kenyan embassy in Warsaw.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations and a Polish parliamentary delegation seeking to deepen relations between the two countries.

The meeting was led by the committee’s Vice-Chairperson, Mandera East MP Abdullahi Bashir, and brought together committee members and a delegation headed by Polish Member of Parliament and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Prof. Pawel Kowal.

Polish Ambassador to Kenya Marcin Kubiak also attended the meeting as Head of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires a.i.

The Polish delegation proposed that Kenya establish a resident embassy in Warsaw to strengthen diplomatic engagement and improve coordination between the two countries.

Kenya’s diplomatic representation in Poland is currently handled through its embassy in Germany. Poland, on the other hand, maintains an embassy in Nairobi and an honorary consulate in Mombasa.

Kubiak noted that Kenya’s ambassador to Germany is also accredited to Poland and the Czech Republic, making it difficult to maintain dedicated diplomatic engagement across the three countries.

The two sides also revisited a proposal to establish a Kenya-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group to provide a formal platform for legislators to engage, exchange experiences and promote shared interests.

The proposal was initially discussed in August during a meeting between Ambassador Kubiak and the committee’s chairperson, Belgut MP Nelson Koech.

Bashir welcomed the proposal but said its implementation would be more practical in the next Parliament because of the limited time remaining before Kenya’s next General Election.

“We shall include this recommendation in our report on the need to have Kenya-Poland parliamentary friendship caucus probably to be established in the next Parliament,” Bashir said.

The proposed caucus is expected to provide a structured avenue for parliamentary diplomacy and strengthen cooperation between the legislatures.

On economic relations, committee member Joshua Kandie called for expanded cooperation in trade, investment, technology and manufacturing.

He welcomed existing tourism links between the two countries, particularly direct charter flights bringing Polish tourists to Mombasa.

Kandie said Poland’s technological and economic development offered Kenya opportunities to attract investment, strengthen local manufacturing and create employment.

“We would be very happy if we can also have Polish tech companies establishing themselves here in Kenya or coming and producing products. This would go a long way in creating jobs for our people and building the economy,” Kandie said.

He encouraged Polish technology companies to explore opportunities in Kenya and consider establishing local operations and production facilities.

Bashir assured the Polish delegation that the committee would consider the proposals and consult the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and other relevant stakeholders.