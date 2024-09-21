Kenya Power: Areas that will Experience Blackout Today Sunday, 22nd September 2024

Planned power maintenance is scheduled for Sunday, 22nd September 2024, affecting parts of Nairobi, Nakuru, and Bungoma counties. In Nairobi, the maintenance will impact Road A, Enterprise Road, and surrounding areas from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. In Nakuru’s Industrial Area, power will be disrupted from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Webuye Town in Bungoma County will experience an outage from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

KENYA POWER PLANNED MAINTENANCE: SUNDAY 22ND SEPTEMBER 2024

PARTS OF NAIROBI COUNTY

AREA: PART OF ROAD A, ENTERPRISE ROAD

DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.

Wood Products, Kobil Petroleum, Ng’ombe, Tiles & Carpets, MCI Products, Kuguru Close, EPCO Builders Ltd, Bhachu Industries, Road B, Megh Cushion, Kenya Hydraulics, Trans Africa Motors, Sonado, Fargo Courier, Ltd, Falcon Rd, Mukuru kwa Reuben Hosp, Hillocks Hotel, J K Foundation, Shell, EA Sea Food, Tuskys, Fine Industries, Creative Innovations, NGM, Fine Industries, ROTO Tanks, Techpak, Glacier Products, Alphine, CFG, Romageco Kenya, African Beekeepers, Techpak Industries, Kenwest Cables, Eat African Sea Food, Glacier Products Ltd, Britam Assessment Centre, Multi Tools, Wild Boots & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF NAKURU COUNTY

AREA: INDUSTRIAL AREA

DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024

TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 4.00 P.M.

Spin Nit, KAPI Limited, West End Total Petrol Stn, Shell-Mkarafuu, Shell Bangladesh, Brookside, BIDCO, Comply Nakuru, Zakayo Sawmill, Mombasa Millers, Kester Petrol Station, Pyrethrum, Super Bargain, Fertiplant, Mega Park, Reliable Concrete, Primematress, Kenya Seeds, Gilanis Godown, Tai Feeds, Chumamart, Safaricom Boosters-Industrial Area, Airtel Booster-Eveready & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF BUNGOMA COUNTY

AREA: WEBUYE TOWN

DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024

TIME: 9.00 A.M. — 3.00 P.M.