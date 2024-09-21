Kenya Power: Areas that will Experience Blackout Today Sunday, 22nd September 2024

Planned power maintenance is scheduled for Sunday, 22nd September 2024, affecting parts of Nairobi, Nakuru, and Bungoma counties. In Nairobi, the maintenance will impact Road A, Enterprise Road, and surrounding areas from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. In Nakuru’s Industrial Area, power will be disrupted from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Webuye Town in Bungoma County will experience an outage from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
KENYA POWER PLANNED MAINTENANCE: SUNDAY 22ND SEPTEMBER 2024
PARTS OF NAIROBI COUNTY
AREA: PART OF ROAD A, ENTERPRISE ROAD
DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024
TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M.
- Wood Products, Kobil Petroleum, Ng’ombe, Tiles & Carpets, MCI Products, Kuguru Close, EPCO Builders Ltd, Bhachu Industries, Road B, Megh Cushion, Kenya Hydraulics, Trans Africa Motors, Sonado, Fargo Courier, Ltd, Falcon Rd, Mukuru kwa Reuben Hosp, Hillocks Hotel, J K Foundation, Shell, EA Sea Food, Tuskys, Fine Industries, Creative Innovations, NGM, Fine Industries, ROTO Tanks, Techpak, Glacier Products, Alphine, CFG, Romageco Kenya, African Beekeepers, Techpak Industries, Kenwest Cables, Eat African Sea Food, Glacier Products Ltd, Britam Assessment Centre, Multi Tools, Wild Boots & adjacent customers.
PARTS OF NAKURU COUNTY
AREA: INDUSTRIAL AREA
DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024
TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 4.00 P.M.
- Spin Nit, KAPI Limited, West End Total Petrol Stn, Shell-Mkarafuu, Shell Bangladesh, Brookside, BIDCO, Comply Nakuru, Zakayo Sawmill, Mombasa Millers, Kester Petrol Station, Pyrethrum, Super Bargain, Fertiplant, Mega Park, Reliable Concrete, Primematress, Kenya Seeds, Gilanis Godown, Tai Feeds, Chumamart, Safaricom Boosters-Industrial Area, Airtel Booster-Eveready & adjacent customers.
PARTS OF BUNGOMA COUNTY
AREA: WEBUYE TOWN
DATE: Sunday 22.09.2024
TIME: 9.00 A.M. — 3.00 P.M.
- Webuye Town, Webuye Sub-County Hosp, Nabuyole Water Treatment Plant, Site & Service, Milo, Kakimayi, Khalumuli, Matulo, Sango, Pan African Chemical, Matete, Chebwayi, Mbande, Kuuywa, Nabwala, Mang’ana, Johari Maize Mill, Hongera Maize Mill, Lufwindiri, Nzoia Lurare, St. Paul’s Nzoia, Malaha, Kituni, Malaha Kingdom Hosp, Munyikana, SDA Malaha Junction, Malaha, Sipala, Furoyi, Mulachi, Mitukuyu, Magemo, Mikuva, Lugulu Water & adjacent customers