Kenya Railways Promises Refunds After Madaraka Express Suspension

Kenya Railways has announced that it will issue refunds to passengers affected by the suspension of the 10pm Madaraka Express passenger train from Mombasa to Nairobi on July 6, 2025.

The train was cancelled due to what the corporation described as a technical hitch.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 15, Kenya Railways said refunds will be given to those who were unable to travel using the alternative train services that were made available that day.

“For passengers who had not printed their tickets, refunds will be automatically processed to the mobile number used during ticket purchase,” the statement read.

Passengers who had already printed their tickets were advised to visit the nearest railway termini or station for refund processing.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement added.