Kenya Ranked Among Most Corrupt Countries In The World

Kenya has been ranked among the top 100 most corrupt countries globally in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI).

The 2024 report places Kenya at position 121 out of 180 countries assessed, highlighting persistent corruption challenges in the country.

The CPI ranks countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using a scale of 0 to 100—where 100 represents the least corrupt and 0 the most corrupt.

Kenya scored 32 points, a slight improvement from 31 in 2023, but still below the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 33 and the global average of 43.

In East Africa, Rwanda leads with 57 points, up from 53 in 2023. Tanzania improved to 41 from 40, while Uganda remained at 26. Burundi saw a decline, scoring 17 compared to 20 in 2023.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, countries that scored above the global average include Seychelles (72), Cabo Verde (62), Botswana (57), Rwanda (57), Mauritius (51), Namibia (49), and São Tomé and Príncipe (45).

Globally, Singapore topped the index with 90 points, followed by Finland (88) and Denmark (84). At the bottom of the list were South Sudan (8), Somalia (9), and Venezuela (10).

More than two-thirds of countries scored below 50, indicating serious levels of corruption worldwide.

Kenya’s Struggle with Corruption

Despite growing public awareness and civic action, Kenya’s fight against corruption remains a major challenge. The country’s CPI score has barely changed in the past five years, moving from 31 in 2020 to 32 in 2024.

Transparency International Kenya noted that widespread public protests against financial mismanagement, opposition to attempts to weaken anti-corruption laws, and scrutiny of controversial deals such as the Adani project have not led to significant improvements. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) continues to report high levels of bribery, embezzlement of public funds, and misuse of public resources.

TI Kenya’s Executive Director, Sheila Masinde, emphasized the need for citizens to remain vigilant.

“Kenyans must continue demanding accountability because corruption thrives where scrutiny is weak. By questioning those in power, exposing wrongdoing, and refusing to stay silent, we can push back against impunity and build a more transparent society,” she said.

Transparency International Board Chair, François Valérian, warned that corruption is a growing global threat.

“Corruption does more than undermine development—it fuels instability, human rights violations, and declining democracy. The international community must prioritize the fight against corruption to prevent further damage,” he stated.

The report urges Kenya and other nations to strengthen anti-corruption institutions, enforce laws without political interference, and hold public officials accountable.