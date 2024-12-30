Kenya Records Two New Mpox Cases As Total Reaches 31

Kenya has confirmed two new Mpox cases in Nakuru and Mombasa, raising the total number of infections in the country to 31, according to the Ministry of Health.

Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni announced on Tuesday that over 2.6 million travelers had been screened at border points to curb the spread of the disease, which has now affected 12 counties.

Nakuru leads with the highest number of cases, recording 10 infections, followed by Mombasa with seven. Other counties reporting cases include Kajiado, Bungoma, and Nairobi (two each) and Taita Taveta, Busia, Kiambu, Makueni, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, and Kilifi (one each).

“The latest cases were reported in Nakuru, with three new infections, and Mombasa, with two,” Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said.

To date, 17 patients have fully recovered from Mpox, while two remain in self-isolation. The country has recorded one death from the disease.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has announced plans to roll out Mpox vaccinations across Kenya starting in December. The vaccine doses will be secured through partnerships with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other international organizations, despite a global shortage.

“We have heightened our border surveillance to monitor the situation, especially in vulnerable counties. Our ports of entry are being closely monitored to ensure proper screening of all travelers,” PS Muthoni stated.

While Kenya’s case numbers remain stable, Health officials are concerned about the rising Mpox cases in neighboring countries. PS Muthoni urged the public to stay vigilant, emphasizing the importance of preventing further spread.

Globally, African countries are struggling to access sufficient Mpox vaccines, with only 5.6 million doses allocated to the continent. A CDC representative stressed the urgency of vaccinating vulnerable groups and securing more resources to fight the virus.

Mpox is a zoonotic disease primarily transmitted to humans from fruit bats. Symptoms include high fever, intense headaches, and bleeding from body openings. If not properly managed, the disease poses a significant public health risk.