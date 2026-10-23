Kenya Red Cross launches emergency aid for Ethiopian families fleeing cross-border conflict in Moyale

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has launched an emergency humanitarian response to assist families arriving in Moyale, Marsabit County, following insecurity linked to conflict across the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The affected families arrived with few belongings and are in urgent need of shelter, food, safe drinking water and healthcare.

KRCS teams, working alongside the Marsabit County Government, national authorities and humanitarian partners, have begun establishing temporary shelters and distributing tents and essential household items, including blankets, sleeping mats, jerrycans and kitchen sets.

The humanitarian agency is also providing Super Cereal, a fortified porridge flour, to support the nutritional needs of young children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. First aid services are also being offered to those requiring immediate medical attention.

The initial response is expected to reach 1,000 households.

KRCS is simultaneously conducting a rapid needs assessment to determine the most pressing humanitarian priorities among the arriving families.

Preliminary findings indicate significant needs in food assistance, safe water, sanitation and hygiene, primary healthcare and protection services, particularly for women, children, older persons and people with disabilities.

The agency is also facilitating the restoration of family links to help reunite relatives who may have been separated during their displacement.

“Our priority is to make sure every family arriving in Moyale is safe, sheltered and treated with dignity. Our volunteers and staff are on the ground and will continue to respond as needs evolve,” said KRCS Secretary General Dr Ahmed Idris.

The society reaffirmed its commitment to the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, including humanity, impartiality and neutrality, stressing that assistance would be provided to all affected people solely on the basis of need.

KRCS said it would continue coordinating with national and county governments and humanitarian partners as the situation develops, pledging to provide further updates on the ongoing response.

Hundreds of Ethiopians, mostly women, children and young people, have fled into Kenya through the Moyale border following escalating inter-regional tensions in Ethiopia that have triggered gunfire and raised fears of further violence.

Police said the influx began on Wednesday night, with people crossing into Kenya through several entry points, including Sessi, Kore, Biashara, Foundation and Miti areas.

Authorities estimate that hundreds of people have crossed into Kenya, although the exact number remains unknown.

The arrivals are reportedly fleeing tensions between leadership in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region and the Somali Region, particularly the Garre community, according to the police.

The situation on the Ethiopian side remained volatile on Thursday, with gunshots reportedly heard from around 5:50am and continuing at the time of the security briefing issued at 6:20am.

Kenyan authorities have been notified of the developments as security agencies move to monitor the influx and prevent tensions from spilling across the border.

The Moyale Sub-County Security Team and the Moyale Cross-Border Peace Committee have been activated to help ease tensions among border communities and maintain stability.

Despite the developments across the border, the Kenyan side of Moyale remained peaceful, with security officers placed on high alert to monitor the situation.

The unfolding situation raises concerns over the humanitarian needs of those fleeing the reported clashes, particularly vulnerable women and children, as authorities continue to assess the scale of the influx.

There were no reports of deaths.