Body of missing Kirinyaga University student recovered from Thiba River 

The body of a Kirinyaga University student who drowned in the Thiba River on October 18 has been recovered, police confirmed.

The body of Gedion Ekai was discovered floating in the river at Ngomongo area on Wednesday, October 21, by local farmers.

The body was found approximately four kilometres downstream from the waterfalls where the student is believed to have drowned.

Ekai was positively identified by fellow students and his aunt, who travelled from Lodwar.

The body reportedly had injuries on the face and was retrieved from the river by local divers.

The body was subsequently transferred to Kerugoya Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death and shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are expected to rely on the postmortem findings as investigations into the drowning incident continue.

And a 19-year-old man died after drowning while swimming at Ruiru Falls along Ruiru River in Kiambu County.

The deceased, identified as Elvis Ochieng, was reportedly swimming at the falls when the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

However, the young man was pronounced dead on arrival at a local health facility.

Police officers from Ruiru Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the hospital and found the body without visible external injuries.

The scene was processed as part of the follow-up investigations before the body was moved to Kenyatta University (KU) mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Preliminary information indicates that Ochieng’s body was discovered by other swimmers who had visited the falls.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be fully established.