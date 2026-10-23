Prison warder arrested over murder of man in Kilifi 

Detectives arrested a prison warder in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old man in Mnarani, Kilifi North Sub-County, bringing the number of suspects arrested in the case to four.

The suspect is a prison warder attached to Hindi GK Prison in Lamu County.

According to police, detectives traced and arrested the suspect.

He was booked at Kilifi Police Station at 5:50pm and is expected to be presented in court on Thursday, October 22, for custodial orders to allow further investigations.

The arrest follows the murder of Charo Kikotero, 74, who was reported killed in Mnarani on September 20.

Three other suspects were arrested on October 12 as detectives intensified investigations into the killing.

Police have not disclosed further details about the suspected motive or the alleged role of the latest suspect in the murder.

Investigations remain ongoing as detectives seek to establish the circumstances surrounding Kikotero’s death and determine the involvement of all those arrested.

And police in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, are investigating the death of a 67-year-old retired medical officer whose decomposing body was discovered inside her house.

The body of Jemimah Buyaki Nyamwange, who lived alone, was found on Wednesday, October 21, after a tenant raised concerns over a foul smell coming from her room at Elite Plaza in the Masai Lodge area.

The caretaker of the premises received a call from a tenant, alerting her to the smell emanating from the deceased’s room.

Police officers visited the premises and found the door locked from inside.

After breaking into the room, the officers discovered Nyamwange’s body lying on the floor in a recovery position.

The body was already decomposing, with preliminary assessments suggesting that she may have died several days before being discovered.

Police were informed that the deceased had a longstanding medical condition for which she had been receiving treatment.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators before the body was moved to Ongata Rongai Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing.

Elsewhere, a 23-year-old woman drowned after being swept away by moving water while attempting to cross River Migori in Ngege Location, Suna East Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Grace Mboone, was reportedly heading home from work when the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21.

According to police, members of the public spotted her body floating in the river before retrieving it.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed that the body had already been recovered.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was attempting to cross the river when the strong current swept her away, resulting in her death by drowning.

The scene was processed by investigators before the body was moved to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The incident highlights the dangers posed by fast-moving river waters, particularly when people attempt to cross rivers during periods of increased water flow.