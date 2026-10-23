Stray bullet injures woman, hits cop as Ethiopian clashes spill tension into Moyale

A 31-year-old woman was injured by a stray bullet in Moyale, Marsabit County, amid continued gunfire linked to an escalating security situation across the Ethiopian border.

The woman was hit in the neck on Thursday, October 22, 2026, near Rubis petrol station in Moyale.

According to police, the bullet lodged in her neck before she was rushed to a private facility, Cottage Hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition after doctors successfully removed it.

The incident was one of three reported cases involving stray bullets in the border town as gunfire continued on the Ethiopian side.

There were reported clashes in Ethiopia near the Kenya border in Moyale.

In a separate incident at around 10:05am, a bullet struck a metal bar supporting the roof of a tent erected at the Moyale Police Station football ground. The bullet reportedly ricocheted and hit a Police Constable on the head.

The officer, who was among those deployed to provide security during the ongoing N&M Summit 2026, was not injured.

Police collected the bullet head from the scene and secured it as an exhibit.

In the third incident, a bullet struck and shattered a glass window at La-Tahsan Hotel at around 10:40am.

The hotel owner reported the incident to the police.

The incidents come amid heightened insecurity in Ethiopia, where continued gunfire has raised concerns over the safety of residents and security personnel in the Kenyan border town.

Kenyan authorities have been monitoring developments following reports of hundreds of Ethiopians fleeing into Moyale, with women, children and young people among those crossing the border to seek safety.

The latest incidents underscore the risks posed to civilians and property by gunfire near the international border.

Authorities had yet to establish the precise origin of the bullets or announce any arrests in connection with the incidents at the time of the report.